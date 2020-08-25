BOMBSHELL – ‘DON’T HIDE ANYTHING, LET’S SEE WHOSE CRONIES RECEIVED THE PROJECTS’ – GUAN ENG IMPLICATES MUHYIDDIN & ‘TRAITOR MINISTERS WHO REQUESTED DIRECT AWARD PROJECTS’ FROM HIM: EVEN AS ‘NO LONGER IMPARTIAL’ MACC RUSHES INTO THE FRAY – BUT WILL MACC REALLY BARE ALL IF MUHYIDDIN & CO FOUND OUT OVER THE 101 PROJECTS WORTH RM6.1 BIL

THE Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will go through the list of 101 contracts given through direct negotiations by the previous Pakatan Harapan government to determine if there were elements of corruption, it said.

In a statement released today, the anti-graft agency said it will obtain the list of the 101 projects or government procurements worth RM6.61 billion from the Finance Ministry to commence investigations.

“A thorough study will be done to determine whether there are elements of corruption, irregularities or abuse of power related to the matter,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz told the Dewan Rakyat that 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion had been approved through direct negotiations under PH.

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng challenged Zafrul to provide a full disclosure of all projects awarded through direct negotiations by PH.

“Don’t hide anything. Let’s see who gets found out. Let’s look at whose cronies received projects.

“Or are they afraid that it will reveal that the prime minister and the ‘traitor ministers’ had requested direct-award projects from me during my time as the minister of finance?” Lim asked in a statement on Facebook.

Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, reiterated that the PH government adopted the policy of holding open tenders.

MKINI

