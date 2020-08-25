A MAJOR FIGHT IS ON – AND SNEAKY AZMIN BE WILL BE AT THE CENTRE OF IT: YOU LACK INTEGRITY FOR ACCEPTING A DEFECTOR LIKE AZMIN – UMNO BASHES ‘FEEBLE’ MUHYIDDIN, REFUSES TO DEAL WITH ‘INDIVIDUALS’ IN SEATS TALKS – AS TIES WITH BERSATU WORSEN AFTER ADMISSION OF NOTORIOUS AZMIN CARTEL
KUALA LUMPUR — Umno leaders from Johor have reminded their Perikatan Nasional (PN) allies that electoral seat allocations between them will involve talks at the party level and not with any individuals, Utusan Malaysia reports.
Vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin told the Malay daily that election strategies often involve bilateral negotiations between various party leaders.
“When it comes to talks about electoral seat allocation, it is done at the party level, and that is between Umno and Bersatu. The question of negotiations with certain individuals does not arise,” the Johor Umno leader was quoted as saying.
Many Umno leaders were reportedly unnerved by their party’s decision to cooperate with Bersatu and join PN, and much of this reservation was centred on Azmin.
Its Johor deputy liaison chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, in a sharp rebuke of Bersatu, called its PN ally feeble, saying it lacked integrity for accepting a defector like Azmin.
The former MP suggested the Umno splinter lacked popular support.
“Like Umno and PAS, we have strong grassroots and we take their views into consideration all the time to strengthen our party,” Utusan Malaysian quoted him as saying.
“Bersatu only latches on to our strength. If it had depended on PH’s strength then, it may be Umno or PAS now.”
MALAY MAIL
