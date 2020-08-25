BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN BENDS OVER BACKWARDS TO HELP NAJIB – FOR HOW LONG WILL ‘WHAT’S TO BE ASHAMED’ NAJIB STAY ‘GUILTY’?: ALREADY HISHAM TASKED TO GO TO ABU DHABI TO ‘SURRENDER’ PAKATAN’S HARD-FOUGHT ‘KEY LEVERAGE’ IN 1MDB SETTLEMENTS BY ‘PLACING LONDON COURT CASE AGAINST P ON HOLD’ IN FAVOUR OF SECRET NEGO – WHO BENEFITS? MALAYSIA OR COUP COALITION & NAJIB?

Sarawak Report broke the story at the start of month to howls of ‘Fake News’ accusations and a press release from the new Attorney General’s Office, declaring that our story was untrue.

Now we have it from Straits Times reporter Leslie Lopez, who is long famed in regional news circles for his ‘excellent contacts’ and apparent direct access to information from Najib, Jho Low and their most inner circle.

Lopez says that Najib’s cousin, Hishamuddin Hussein, now Foreign Minister in the Coup Coalition, will indeed be heading out to Abu Dhabi next week as the key emissary from Malaysia in the matter, just as Sarawak Report earlier reported.

And if Lopez wrote it, Malaysian media plainly consider his words come from the ‘horse’s mouth’ and are therefore reporting the matter widely in expectation of an imminent announcement.

If confirmed, it means Malaysia has indeed agreed (as we reported) to surrender its key leverage over Abu Dhabi by placing the London court case against IPIC on hold, in favour of secret negotiations between two parties who both have plenty of embarrassing details people now in charge would like to hide, especially from the Malaysian public

With Hishamuddin now taking the lead (as we also reported) it is being suggested that the legal matter – IPIC owes Malaysia billions for its collusion with Najib to steal from 1MDB – is now being treated as a ‘diplomatic matter’ by the PN government in order to end ‘strained relations’ between two apparent vital allies.

More to the point, sweeping the entire scandal back under the carpet will spare the blushes of Hishamuddin’s apparently shameless cousin and also the Abu Dhabi royals whom he enticed into his corruption deals in Malaysia – whether wittingly or unwittingly would likely have emerged in court.

As with the Goldman Sachs case this ‘political’ approach would mean no party would have to admit to guilt over the disappearance of Malaysia’s billions. How convenient:

The report said a deal with Abu Dhabi would be more complex and would require major concessions from both governments. “Any settlement would have to be political because both sides are not going to make any admission to guilt,” an unnamed former government official was quoted as saying. [Free Malaysia Today]

Presiding over the issue (as yet unreported by Lopez and the rest) is Malaysia’s own royal personage and friend to both sides.

The present Agong (who appointed PM8 without any recommendation from an elected leader) is Najib’s local sultan, who has long enjoyed a happy working relationship with the ex-prime minister and his family and also went to Sandhurst with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince.

However, this saving of face amongst the friends and relatives of the present powers-that-be will both cover up the truth and result in vast and unnecessary concessions from Malaysia in terms of yet more billions surrendered over, for which honest but ordinary and unconnected folk will have to pay.

The country is now back entangled in a relationship with Goldman Sachs, who under the terms of PN’s settlement has agreed to act as ‘agent’ for the recovery of money it ought to have been fined. Soon, perhaps Malaysia can look forward to becoming entangled in more of Abu Dhabi’s Middle Eastern wars (as if Yemen was not enough)?

People should ask if the PN Coup Coalition is doing such deals for the benefit of Malaysia or the benefit of ‘Bossku’ and all his hangers on once more? – SARAWAK REPORT

‘What’s to be ashamed of’: Najib back on the stump in Slim despite guilty verdict

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak gives a fist bump to his supporters during a campaign trail ahead of an upcoming by-election, in Slim River, Malaysia August 23, 2020. — Reuters pic TANJUNG MALIM — Convicted of corruption less than a month ago and sentenced to 12 years in jail, former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was back campaigning for a party candidate over the weekend in a by-election for a state assembly seat. Out on bail, Najib is waiting for his appeal date to be set, while standing accused in two other trials and waiting for two more to begin — mostly linked to the looting of billions of dollars from defunct sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). Despite that, his party — the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) — and its ethnic Chinese and Indian party allies invited Najib to be their star campaigner for a by-election this month in Slim district, about 90 minutes north of the capital Kuala Lumpur. Najib was voted out of office in 2018 amid outrage over the 1MDB scandal. But since then, he has undergone a public relations makeover to shed his image as a blue-blooded member of the elite and broaden his appeal to ordinary Malays. With more than four million followers on Facebook and Twitter, he has become more popular on social media than any other Malaysian politician. Having always denied guilt, Najib said the court verdict had not affected his voter appeal, or that of his party. “On the contrary, some people say I have much more sympathy from the people,” Najib told Reuters after breakfasting with supporters during a campaign stop in Perak, a northern state on the Malay Peninsula. Biker ‘boss’ Najib’s fortunes appeared to improve in February as his rivals’ coalition government imploded, and Umno returned to power in an alliance led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. On the stump in rural Perak, Najib was very much in his comfort zone, though the numbers attending election rallies were restricted by coronavirus social distancing rules. As he arrived at the breakfast gathering, loudspeakers blasted out a thumping rap to deliver Najib’s catchphrase. Using biker slang, the message goes: “What’s to be ashamed of, my boss?” Around a hundred supporters present cheered enthusiastically. Later in the day, he visited homes in communities fringed by palm oil estates and posed for selfies over lunch at a restaurant. Shahrum Abdul Rakeb, a diner, told Reuters Najib had his unwavering support. “We will see how the situation turns out but either way, I still support him,” Shahrum said. “I think the people have begun to realise, we know who is better for us.” Others were also unsure what to believe about 1MDB. “We don’t know for sure whether he is really guilty or not,” said Vangdasalam Govindasamy, a 45-year-old voter. “As far as I am concerned, when he was in power, he did things for us. He helped us.” Making a comeback? Some critics say Najib’s camp has employed cybertroopers to amplify social media presence and paid people to show up at rallies. “The momentum that we created… is coming from the people,” Najib said, denying resorting to such tactics. Political analysts say his comments on the economy had resonated with ordinary Malays, the most dominant ethnic group in Malaysia, revitalising his appeal, especially in more rural areas. “On his social media Najib speaks to the Malay working class. He is accepted as one of them,” said Adib Zalkapli, Malaysia director for political consultancy Bower Group Asia. Though he retains his seat in parliament, where Muhyiddin’s alliance holds a wafer-thin majority, Najib cannot contest an election so long as the guilty verdict hangs over him. Najib did not elaborate on his plans but said his priority was to be the “voice of the people”. Few people would bet against him making a comeback if his appeal succeeds or he is granted a royal pardon. — Reuters SARAWAK REPORT / REUTERS

