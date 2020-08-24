‘ANTI-CHINESE, HATE DAP’ HADI SUDDENLY REMEMBERS – PROPHET MUHAMMAD HAD FORMED A ‘MULTIRACIAL GOVT’ BEFORE: ULTERIOR MOTIVES OR NOT, PAS CHIEF NOW CLAIMS ‘MUAFAKAT INSPIRED BY PROPHET’S TIME IN MEDINA’ – GIVING INDIRECT SUPPORT TO AZMIN CARTEL’S PUSH INTO BERSATU, A MOVE THAT WILL INFURIATE & SPLIT UMNO EVEN MORE OVER BERSATU & AZMIN CARTEL’S ADMISSION INTO MN

PROPHET Muhammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina, where he formed a new multiracial Islamic government, is an inspiration for the Muafakat Nasional pact, said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said what the prophet achieved with non-Muslims in Medina and his own followers was the idea behind Muafakat Nasional, formed by his party, PAS, and Umno, Harakah reported Hadi as saying at a ceramah in Slim last night.

Hadi said the prophet was forced from Mecca in the year 622 after his own people refused to adhere to his teachings and began persecuting him.

“The migration to Medina took place after Arab leaders in Mecca showed their racial and religious fanaticism and became an obstacle.

“In Medina, Prophet Muhammad invited non-Muslims there to work with him to form a multiracial government.

“The people there converted to Islam and were ready to work hard for the benefit of this government and nation,” Hadi said.

He said the combined force of people of different backgrounds, race and religion in Medina allowed the prophet to form a strong Islamic government.

“He invited non-extreme non-Muslims, Jews, Christians, those who prayed in temples and those still with humanity in them,” he said, alluding to the fact that the Malay-Muslim-based Muafakat Nasional will act in a similar manner while in power.

He said the prophet was allowed to govern under a pact, whereby Islam was the basis of governance but the nation was fair to all.

He added there was no forcible conversion of non-Muslims to Islam, unless they converted willingly or agreed to adhere to a fair Islamic governance.

PAS and Umno formed the Muafakat pact in September last year with the aim of uniting Malays.

Earlier this month, Bersatu also joined the pact, making it the leading pact in the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition.

This had ignited fears that a powerful Muafakat pact will result in more Islamic-skewed policies in the government.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

