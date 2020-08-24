‘DID I STEAL YOUR FATHER’S MONEY’ – BALING MP, NOW PART OF MUHYIDDIN’S LOBSTER LUNCH CIRCLE’ GETS ARROGANT: YET ‘PUT ON SOME POWDER’ AZEEZ SHOULD ASK HIMSELF – ‘DID I STEAL TABUNG HAJI’S MONEY!’

Baling MP to Jelutong MP: Did I steal your father’s money?

War of words between lawmakers from the ruling coalition and opposition parties erupted in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday during Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim’s debate on the Temporary Measures for Reducing The Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Bill 2020. Jelutong MP RSN Rayer harped on Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim’s court case relating to corruption. Abdul Azeez quipped: “Did I steal your father’s money?”

TH hotels failed to meet occupancy targets, says audit report



THE room occupancy rate of the Tabung Haji (TH) hotel chain managed by TH Hotel & Residence Sdn Bhd (THHR) was only between 37% to 45.9% from 2016 to last year, lower than the target of 50.9% to 61.7%.

According to the Auditor-General’s Report 2019 Series 1 released today, the occupancy rate was based on the average number of rooms sold in its three hotels, namely TH Hotel Kelana Jaya (THKJ), TH Hotel Penang (THHP) and TH Hotel Kota Kinabalu (THKK).

“Throughout the period, the average number of rooms offered was 36,788 to 38,887 rooms a year. Overall, THKK registered the highest occupancy of between 46% and 57% compared with other TH hotels,” it said.

THKK became the largest contributor to TH’s hotel room rental income, exceeding its target by more than 70% every year, it added.

According to the report, the highest occupancy rate for the three hotels was recorded in 2016 at 45.9%, which was still lower than the target of 61.7%.

“This low achievement was due to unaggressive marketing, conditions of hotel premises and facilities, as well as competition,” said the report.

It added that the actual revenue derived by the three hotels throughout the period was between RM16.48 million and RM18.68 million, compared with the target of between RM26.07 million and RM28.02 million.

The report said THHR also earned income from the rental of its halls and seminar rooms, as well as food and beverage (F&B) business activities, with F&B showing consistent trends during the period and earning a total of RM8.03 million to RM8.42 miilion. – Bernama

ANN / BERNAMA

