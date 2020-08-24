BALING MP’S STUPID LIE ABOUT RM82 BILLION INFLOW TRIGGERS CALLS FOR MUHYIDDIN TO RESIGN – AND ALLOW QUARANTINE-BREAKER KHAIRUDDIN TO BE MADE PM INSTEAD: AS PUBLIC OUTRAGE CONTINUES TO FLARE, MUHYIDDIN FINALLY FORCED TO ‘SURRENDER’ – ‘NO ONE ABOVE THE LAW,’ PM AGREES TO LET ‘AUTHORITIES’ PROBE PAS MP

KUALA LUMPUR,— Seputeh MP Teresa Kok says Ministry of Plantation, Industries and Commodities’ (MPIC) Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali should be prime minister if he can bring in RM82 billion worth of investments after a three-day visit to Turkey.

In a statement, Kok chided Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim for saying in Parliament today that the disgraced minister’s visit to Turkey was to save the country and he brought in RM82 billion in investments.

“Does Azeez know the value of RM82 billion?? The total export revenue generated by the commodities sector under the MPIC in 2019 was RM114.2 billion, out of which palm oil sector contributes RM59 billion, rubber sector contributes RM28.1 billion.

“It is impossible for a minister who went to Turkey for a private trip for a few days and brought in RM82 billion investment, especially during the MCO period,” she said.

Kok however added that during the afternoon session in Dewan Rakyat, Azeez corrected himself stating that Khairuddin had brought in RM82 billion during his six-month tenure as minister.

She however called this a lie, asking Azeez to provide proof that the minister did indeed bring in the amount he mentioned.

“If Azeez can prove that Khairuddin has brought in RM82 billion during his private trip to Turkey or during his five months tenure as cabinet minister, I would like to propose Khairuddin to be made the prime minister of Malaysia as his performance has outshined all other cabinet ministers, and even more outstanding than Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” Kok said.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin called for an investigation and action against Khairuddin for breaching Covid-19 quarantine regulations. MALAY MAIL

PM says no one above the law, leaves it to authorities to probe Khairuddin

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today broke his silence on the case of cabinet minister Khairuddin Aman Razali breaching the Covid-19 quarantine order, saying he is leaving the matter to the enforcement authorities.

Citing that no one is exempted from the law, he said it is up to the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action.

“The government is aware and views the allegation seriously against Plantation, Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali for violating the quarantine order after returning from Turkey on July 7.

“The Perikatan Nasional government holds the principle that all Malaysians are subjected to the country’s laws, and no one is above it.

“Thus, I leave it to the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take action according to the process of law,” he added in a statement today.

Khairuddin’s trip to Turkey from July 2 to 7 was first raised by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok in the Dewan Rakyat last Tuesday.

It had since drawn the anger of many members of the public, including netizens who then started calling for action to be taken against the PAS MP for Kuala Nerus.

However, the Health Ministry, in a statement on Saturday, said the minister was fined on Aug 7, which several netizens found suspicious.

Khairuddin had also issued a separate statement on the same day, saying that he apologised for the incident and vowed to donate four months of his ministerial salary.

This had led to more criticisms of the government for allegedly giving Khairuddin a slap on the wrist compared to other cases involving ordinary Malaysian citizens.

Calls for the government to take stern action also came from politicians within the Perikatan Nasional government, including Umno Youth exco member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris.

Wan Muhammad said Khairuddin’s pledge was insufficient and that he should resign.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali had on Friday said that there would be no double standards when it comes to punishing those who flout the Covid-19 standard operating procedure. MKINI

