FINANCE Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s claim that Pakatan Harapan had given out 101 contracts worth RM6.6 billion via direct negotiations threw the Dewan Rakyat into an uproar this afternoon.

Opposition MPs clashed with their colleagues on the government bench after Tengku Zafrul made the disclosure while winding up the debate on the Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019 [Covid-19]) Bill 2020.

Ahmad Maslan (Pontian-BN) had asked for details of the projects that PH had awarded through direct negotiations.

The PH government was in power from May 2018 until late February.

Tengku Zafrul’s answer prompted Perikatan Nasional MPs to get up to denounce PH for hiding the facts.

Abdul Azeez Rahim (Baling-BN) called for a list of those projects.

“Bagan… now this is transparency, … we want an open tender list, give it to us in writing,” said Azeez, calling on Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng who was the PH finance minister.

Tiong King Sing (Bintulu-GPS) jumped in next to take a shot at the DAP secretary-general.

“Bagan says (PH) is clean, how can this be clean?” said Tiong.

Lim stood up also to answer the two MPs.

“I am agreeable if (the minister) wants to give a list. These were not open tender project, … they were awarded under certain conditions with the approval of the cabinet and (in accordance with) the rules,” Lim said.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (Port Dickson-PH) voiced his agreement that all such projects be made public.

“I agree that all contracts without tenders be made public, whether during PH or during PN’s time,” he said.

International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali rejected Lim’s explanation, saying the PH cabinet was never informed of projects awarded through direct negotiations.

“It is not true that the cabinet knew. Where is the list of projects tabled at that time? Bagan has never tabled a list of such projects to the cabinet. It is not true,” said Azmin, who was the PH economic affairs minister.

Azmin has since switched sides to PN.

In the commotion, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun ejected Ngeh Koo Ham (Beruas-PH) for refusing to sit down after being warned three times.

Ngeh is suspended from proceedings until tomorrow.

Ngeh had asked Tengku Zafrul to explain whether the 101 projects were given through direct negotiations.

The DAP lawmaker told reporters later that the speaker should allow MPs the opportunity to ask questions.

“I am not the one who should be told to leave, the speaker should resign.

“Speakers need to give MPs space because they represent the voice of the people,” he said.

