CAN UMNO WARLORDS TRUST ZAHID? UNDER SUSPICION OF SELLING OUT TO MUHYIDDIN TO GET OFF THE CORRUPTION HOOK, ZAHID NOW LOUDLY DECLARES ‘FRESH MANDATE NEEDED TO GET RID OF BACKDOOR GOVT LABEL’ – BUT WILL HE REALLY DARE TRIGGER SNAP GE15 TO STOP BERSATU FROM ‘SWALLOWING’ UMNO? WILL HADI & PAS, WHO WOULD PREFER TO SEE UMNO WEAKENED, AGREE?

A fresh mandate is needed for the Muhyiddin Yassin-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) to get rid of its “backdoor government” label, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.
“We must get a fresh mandate for this government of 12 parties to prove that it is not a backdoor government,” he said on the sidelines of the Slim state seat by-election yesterday.
This was the first time that the Bagan Datuk MP spoke about a snap poll. He was also holding his first ceramah for the Slim by-lection, together with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.
Zahid pledged that the ruling government would altogether come up with a joint manifesto in the event that Parliament is dissolved and fresh polls are called.
Similar calls for a fresh general election to be held were made by other leaders from the Malay-based party, including its deputy president Mohamad Hasan, vice-president Khaled Nordin and former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.
Five parties, including MIC, STAR, Bersatu, and PAS – have reportedly formalised their joining into the PN ruling coalition.
The PN government comprises 12 parties, but not all parties have agreed to formally join the coalition for the next general election.
The 12 parties in the PN government are Bersatu, BN (Umno, MCA, MIC and PBRS), PAS, GPS (PBB, PRS, PDP and SUPP), PBS and STAR.
On July 30, Zahid declared that Umno would be part of the government, but it would not be joining PN.
Last week, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke urged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to hold talks with all political parties represented in the Dewan Rakyat to find a way to ensure political stability. MKINI