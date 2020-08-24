CAN UMNO WARLORDS TRUST ZAHID? UNDER SUSPICION OF SELLING OUT TO MUHYIDDIN TO GET OFF THE CORRUPTION HOOK, ZAHID NOW LOUDLY DECLARES ‘FRESH MANDATE NEEDED TO GET RID OF BACKDOOR GOVT LABEL’ – BUT WILL HE REALLY DARE TRIGGER SNAP GE15 TO STOP BERSATU FROM ‘SWALLOWING’ UMNO? WILL HADI & PAS, WHO WOULD PREFER TO SEE UMNO WEAKENED, AGREE?

PERIKATAN Nasional must get a fresh mandate so that critics can no longer call it a back-door government, said Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We must get a fresh mandate for this government of 12 parties to prove that it is not a back-door government,” said the Umno president on the sidelines of a Slim state by-election campaign event last night.

This is the first time Zahid has called on PN to get a fresh mandate after similar calls by other Umno leaders, such as deputy president Mohamad Hasan and Khairy Jamaluddin.

Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin even called on his party to name a candidate for prime minister when the 15th general election is held, indicating that Umno’s support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is not unanimous.

Zahid, however, did not say when PN should dissolve Parliament for GE15.

“As such, the Slim by-election is an important battle, as it will give an indication of voters’ support,” said Zahid, who was holding his first ceramah in Slim alongside PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Zahid said the government did not have a manifesto because it did not win based on a manifesto.

“But we promise you that a manifesto will be provided when Parliament is dissolved and fresh elections are called,” said the Bagan Datuk MP.

Zahid’s remarks come in the wake of Bersatu attempting to formalise PN with the Registrar of Societies, despite Umno saying it would not join the coalition.

Earlier yesterday, senior minister Mohamed Azmin Ali told reporters five parties, including those from BN, joined PN but did not name the them.

Azmin said Muhyiddin will make an announcement later.

Among the parties rumoured to have joined the new coalition are Bersatu, PAS, MIC and Sabah’s STAR. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Similar calls for a fresh general election to be held were made by other leaders from the Malay-based party, including its deputy president Mohamad Hasan, vice-president Khaled Nordin and former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin. Mohamad Hasan Five parties, including MIC, STAR, Bersatu, and PAS – have reportedly formalised their joining into the PN ruling coalition. The PN government comprises 12 parties, but not all parties have agreed to formally join the coalition for the next general election. The 12 parties in the PN government are Bersatu, BN (Umno, MCA, MIC and PBRS), PAS, GPS (PBB, PRS, PDP and SUPP), PBS and STAR. On July 30, Zahid declared that Umno would be part of the government, but it would not be joining PN. Last week, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke urged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to hold talks with all political parties represented in the Dewan Rakyat to find a way to ensure political stability.

