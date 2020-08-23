Bersatu’s deliberation to allow its non-Bumiputera associate members to hold positions within the party is a necessary gamble following the entry of International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali into the party, analysts said today.

They noted that Azmin, who is the former PKR deputy president, had pledged the support of over 200,000 grassroots supporters from Penggerak Komuniti Negara and other former PKR-linked NGOs.

Azmin had also brought along elected representatives and leaders from non-Malay communities to join Bersatu.

Political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi said political implications from the move to turn Bersatu more multi-racial could include resistance from its more “conservative” support base, not only from outside the party but also from within its own ranks.

“The more conservative Malays both in Bersatu and outside the party will see Bersatu as having strayed from its original goals and objective,” said the associate professor at Universiti Malaya’s Academy of Malay Studies.

He further noted that the move to be more multiracial is a sign of Azmin’s strong influence, with the possibility of rising in ranks to be Muhyiddin’s right-hand man.

“Some may see Azmin as Muhyiddin’s ‘golden child’ (anak emas) and this could fuel internal discontent in Bersatu.

“Those in Bersatu who disagreed with Azmin’s entry could leave the party to join other Malay-based parties, either to rejoin Umno or to join Pejuang,” said Awang Azman in reference to former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s newest political platform.

Political scientist Wong Chin Huat said a failure to manage such internal or external resistance could potentially backfire on Bersatu.

“Can Bersatu marry Malay nationalism and multiethnic politics so well that it gets the best of both worlds?

“Instead of being a ‘reformed UMNO’ (Malay nationalist), it wants also to become ‘another PKR’ (multiethnic),” Wong said.

“Trying to be both Malay nationalist and multiethnic at the same time is more likely to alienate the Malay base, while still being shunned by non-Malays.

“This will probably only benefit Azmin’s non-Malay followers who are homeless or feel stuck with PKR,” he added.

Ex-PKR Segamat MP Edmund Santhara Kumar, who is the deputy federal territories minister, last month became the first non-Bumiputera MP to join Bersatu.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin at the party’s National Congress 2020 yesterday promised that Bersatu is looking to strengthen the role of its associate members, including through an amendment to its constitution.

The prime minister earlier accepted Azmin’s formal application to join Bersatu, along with other former PKR MPs who defected from Harapan to form the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

At a press conference later, Azmin described Bersatu’s move as being part of PN’s promised reforms to better represent all Malaysians.

He also denied attempts to transform Bersatu into “PKR 2.0” or to seek personal positions in the party.

Moving forward, political analyst Jeniri Amir said a final decision to strengthen the role of Bersatu’s associate members would “legitimise their positions” and lend a positive image for the party towards the 15th general election.

“This is an organised strategy by Bersatu to move forward as a multi-racial party,” said the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak former associate professor.

“At a time when Bersatu is seen to work hand-in-hand with Muafakat Nasional, with a strong Malay-centric image, an openness towards its associate members will allow the party to create a more positive narrative,” said Jeniri.

He was referring to the Muafakat pact which also comprises Umno and PAS, representing the three largest Malay-Muslim based parties in the country.

He added that the positive image could benefit Bersatu and PN in Sabah’s upcoming state polls where there is less dominance of race-based parties.

Even with its expanded support base, Wong said the real challenge for Bersatu remains to defend its 15 Parliament seats now held by Umno defectors.

“Azmin’s non-Malay supporters will contest mixed seats where Umno and PAS stand little chance (to win). That is not an issue.

“The issue is whether Umno would allow Bersatu to hold on to the 15 seats brought on by Umno turncoats,” Wong said.

“Umno would want them back (to contest) and Bersatu can’t afford to let go of 15 winnable seats,” he added.

‘Voting rights necessary’

Beyond just allowing selected associate members to hold party positions, Awang Azman said Bersatu should also grant equal voting powers to all, to place it in the same league as PKR, DAP, and other existing multiracial parties.

“Otherwise it will only reaffirm the perception that entrance of non-Bumiputera in Bersatu is strictly to accommodate Azmin’s supporters,” he said.

Wong, meanwhile, described equal voting rights as an important move for the party’s image, although in reality, it would remain difficult for non-Malay leaders to rise within a predominantly Malay and ideologically Malay-nationalist party.

The entry of Azmin and his compatriots increases the number of MPs in Bersatu to 31.

The party now trails behind DAP, Umno, and PKR as the fourth-largest party in the Dewan Rakyat. MKINI

