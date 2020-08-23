AZMIN SHOVES HIS WAY UP THE BERSATU LADDER – AS MUHYIDDIN PICKS HIM OVER UMNO FACTIONS INCLUDING MAT HASAN & CO: WILL THE REBELLION WITHIN UMNO AGAINST ACCEPTING BERSATU INTO MUAFAKAT INTENSIFY NOW – OR WILL THEY BE FORCED TO GIVE UP MORE SEATS TO SATISFY GREEDY AZMIN CARTEL WITH PAS & ‘PART OF BN’ ALREADY ON PERIKATAN’S SIDE

Bersatu’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM), to be held soon, will discuss the appointment of Mohamed Azmin Ali as one of the party’s vice presidents, said party deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Ahmad Faizal, who is the Perak menteri besar, said the EGM was primarily to amend the party constitution to attract more non-Malay and non-Bumiputera members.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the Slim by-election media centre in Slim River, where Azmin, as well as Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, were also present.

Yesterday at the Kongress Negara event in Kuala Lumpur, Azmin, who is the former PKR deputy president, officially announced that he and his supporters were joining Bersatu.

They later received his Bersatu membership card from party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

The party’s three current vice presidents are Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee, Senior Minister of Education Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, and Paya Rumput assembyperson Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

Currently, Segamat MP Edmund Santhara Kumar, who was one of the 10 MPs sacked from PKR, is the only non-Bumiputera MP to be an associate member of Bersatu. – Bernama

Part of BN registered to join PN, Bersatu and PAS also in – Azmin

International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said there are five parties, including Bersatu and PAS, which have registered with the Registrar of Societies to become part of the PN coalition. “There are five parties in all including component parties from Barisan Nasional (BN)… and not the BN coalition as a whole,” he said at a press conference after visiting the Slim by-election media centre in Slim River, Perak. Azmin did not reveal the names of the remaining three parties. The PN information chief who officially announced yesterday that he was joining Bersatu, said the stability of the government is very important to ensure economic integrity and the well-being of the people. Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. On Aug 19, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan explained that the party would join PN together with Bersatu. Takiyuddin Hassan Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin said the PN government had succeeded in resolving many crises, and wanted the people to accept the fact that Muhyiddin’s administration was the best so far in successfully tackling various issues whether related to economics, politics and health. Earlier, while speaking at an Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia event here, Mohamed Azmin, who is also the Gombak MP, asked voters in Slim River not to waste time by voting for an Independent candidate on polling day, on Aug 29. The Slim by-election will see a three-cornered fight between BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and two Independent candidates, namely former teacher S Santharasekaran and lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, who is representing the yet to be registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang). – – Bernama

