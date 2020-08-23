EVEN UMNO FINDS PAS ‘NO CLASS’ – AND BY EXTENSION MUHYIDDIN’S COWARDLY SILENCE: UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MEMBER DEMANDS ‘LEGAL ACTION’ AS PETITION FOR KUALA NERUS MP’S RESIGNATION NEARS A STAGGERING 30,000 MARK

KUALA LUMPUR— Umno supreme council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi today said stricter action must be taken against Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali over his failure to adhere to home quarantine after he returned from a trip abroad

He said the RM1,000 fine given to Khairuddin was not enough as punishment adding that the low fine reflects badly on the Ministry of Health (MOH) as it implies double standards in implementing the law.

“The weird thing is MOH is showing him double standards. The compound fine given to him is too low and unfair. It is destroying MOH’s name,” Puad posted on his Facebook page yesterday.

MOH had slapped the plantation industries and commodities minister with a RM1,000 compound for failing to observe rules under Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas).

Khairuddin was tested once when he returned from Turkey on July 7 and screened twice after, the MOH said in a statement announcing the penalty.

Both screening tests were negative.

But MOH has enforced the mandatory home-quarantine order for all returnees even if they tested negative for Covid-19, which the PAS leader failed to observe.

“There are two big issues here. First is he broke the 14-day mandatory quarantine period for all overseas returnees and secondly, the compound fine seems to be enforced on a whim,” added Puad.

“In the end the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will be the one blamed for showing double standards and they will say there is political interference and that the government is incapable.

“So don’t use MOH to ‘cover line’. Khairuddin should be prosecuted in Court,” he said.

Khairuddin failed to observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine order upon returning to Malaysia after travelling to Turkey last month.

His predecessor, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, pointed out that the minister had visited Turkey between July 3 and 7, but was already back in Parliament on July 13.

The following day, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the minister should have been quarantined as it was compulsory to do so and that an investigation will be conducted to find out why this did not happen. MALAY MAIL

Petition for minister’s resignation nears 30,000 as Umno man demands legal action

Umno supreme council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi has blasted Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali over his Covid-19 quarantine violation and called for legal action against him.

This call, from a member of the minister’s ruling coalition, comes even as an online petition for Khairuddin to resign from his post for bypassing the 14-day quarantine after his trip to Turkey from July 3-7 nears 30,000 signatories.

“He is a minister, he is highly educated, he holds a high party post and he is an Islamist. Why is he willing to break the rules?” asked Puad (above) in a Facebook post.

He also cited Khairuddin’s willingness to donate four months of his salary (from May to August) after being fined RM1,000 by the Health Ministry as an admission of guilt and called for legal action.

Yesterday, Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Khairuddin is still being investigated by police.

Meanwhile, lawyers opined that the Kuala Nerus MP can still be charged in court despite having reportedly paid a RM1,000 compound for breaching mandatory quarantine requirements.

In a tweet, Noor Hisham said RM1,000 was the maximum fine for breaching home quarantine.

“Nonetheless, police are still carrying out investigations following police reports,” he added.

Khairuddin was supposed to have undergone home quarantine after returning from Turkey on July 7 but was spotted at several events including having attended Parliament on July 13.

Puad, who is a former Batu Pahat MP, said that the Health Ministry risked destroying its good name over this matter.

“There are two big issues here. The first is the violation of the 14-day quarantine rule for those who have just returned from abroad. Second, the value of the compound fine is too low,” he said.

Puad added that the image of the PN government would also suffer if it looked like the Health Ministry was being forced to cover up for Khairuddin’s mistake.

“Khairuddin should be prosecuted in court. The people’s confidence should not be destroyed,” he insisted.

Yesterday, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok questioned the validity of the RM1,000 compound and asked if it was backdated to avoid Khairuddin being dragged to court for the offence.

Meanwhile, lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla questioned whether Khairuddin was not charged to avoid him being disqualified as the Kuala Nerus MP.

This would be a decisive factor given that the PN government has a very slim majority in Parliament of just two MPs.

On Aug 13, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said those who flouted the quarantine would be brought straight to court instead of being issued a compound. MKINI

