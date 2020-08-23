HYPOCRITES, UNGRATEFUL & ARROGANT, CRAWL OUT FROM THE AZMIN & PAS WOODWORK: TRAITOROUS AZMIN CARTEL NOW UNDER MUHYIDDIN’S ‘PROTECTION’ BASH PAKATAN – WHILE PAS BRUSHES OFF KHAIRUDDIN’S SKIPPING COVID-19 QUARANTINE WITH ‘WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL, HE DIDN’T CAUSE ANY CLUSTERS’

MINISTER for International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali’s Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) political group has launched its by-election operation centre in Slim less than 24 hours after the Bersatu national congress in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

At a ceremony held at Tasik YDP in Slim this morning, former PKR vice president Zuraida Kamarudin led a small group of lawmakers from Malacca, Perak, Penang and Johor to take turns bashing their former paymasters, Pakatan Harapan.

“They had no time for people’s problems because they were constantly politicking,” said Malacca’s tourism executive councillor Jailani Khamis, speaking to a crowd made up of around 50 Makkal Sakti and MIC supporters.

“Whenever there were complaints of flooding in Malacca, the PH exco would take their sweet time to resolve the issue, while jostling to see who would be prime minister,” Jailani told the gathering.

The Rembia assemblyman also told the crowd to vote for Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz on August 29.

In addition to Zaidi, there are two other candidates contesting the by-election: former Bersatu member Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi and Santhara Segaran Subramaniam.

Amir, who has now joined Pejuang is backed by PH.

“PH politicians had no experience, compared to Perikatan Nasional,” said Jailani, who won his constituency as a PH rep in 2018.

Meanwhile, Kuala Kurau assemblyman Abdul Yunus Jamhari said that PKN must work to deny the PH candidate any chance of victory.

“During the last elections in 2018, we worked to ask people to vote for PH here and the candidate (from Bersatu) managed to win by 6,144 votes, by winning two polling stations.

“This time, we must work to deny them at these locations,” said the former PKR leader, who has now joined Bersatu.

During the congress yesterday, Azmin said that his group of former PKR elected lawmakers have decided to join Bersatu.

After the event, 45-year-old V. Shankar said: “I am here only because Makkal Sakthi asked me to come show face.”

Meanwhile, K. Ramachandran said that he planned to vote for BN anyway because it had done more than PH.

“Although BN didn’t do much, it was more than PH. While they took money, they still gave to the poor.

“Among all the people here at the gathering, the ones who are eligible to vote number less than 30. The rest are just here for the food,” said the Slim resident.

No infections from Khairuddin skipping quarantine, PAS defends its minister

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says the uproar over Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali skipping quarantine is unwarranted seeing there are no infection clusters and had been punished. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, August 23, 2020.

THE uproar surrounding Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali is unwarranted as there are no Covid-19 clusters resulting him violating quarantine, said PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.