JUST LIKE NAJIB’S CHILDREN MUST BE SO ‘GRATEFUL’ FOR HIS GRAND THIEVERY – SON OF BERSATU DEPUTY MINISTER ALSO ‘GRATEFUL’ FOR DAD’S SUPPORT LETTER – WITHOUT ANY THOUGHT FOR THE THOUSANDS OF OTHERS QUALIFIED FOR THE SAME POST BUT UNABLE TO PULL CABLES OR RESORT TO ABUSE OF POWER & NEPOTISM TO GAIN UNFAIR ADVANTAGE

IKMAL Hazlan Ikmal Hisham today said he is grateful for his father’s support to get him appointed to the Pharmaniaga Berhad board via a letter to Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ikmal Hazlan tweeted that his father Ikmal Hisham Abd Aziz meant well and wanted the best for him.

“Sometimes parents do things for you that they think is best for you.

“As children, we know they mean well, though standing from a different point of view, and can only be grateful for their intent.”

Ikmal Hisham had written a letter of support to Ismail Sabri intending for Ikmal Hazlan to join Pharmaniaga’s board, which the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) has a stake in.

The letter that went viral on Twitter had a handwritten note by the minister in which he minuted to LTAT chairman of his nod to the suggestion to appoint Ikmal Hazlan.

Ikmal Hazlan today is responding to a news article where his father expressed regret for having written the letter of support.

Social media users have since expressed their dissatisfaction against alleged abuse of power by a cabinet member.

“Honestly, if you could feel the hardships ordinary people like us had to go through just to land a stable job in this dire times you’d know how draining & depressing it is to be rejected just because you’re not related or have no affiliation to any prominent figures. Lucky you.” said @Syadiddy on Twitter.

Another Twitter user, @FawauZaya questioned if Ikmal Hazlan would have accepted the position if the letter did not go viral.

“What if the letter did not go viral would you silently accept the position although it is ethically unsound? And your father claimed he wrote another letter to dismiss the letter of support? So, what was he thinking when he wrote the letter in the first place? Very suspicious…” she said.

Meanwhile, @Aidathecat condemned Ikmal Hazlan by saying children of politicians get their way easily because of who their parents are.

“So, nepotism/cronyism isn’t a big deal because ‘oh well, my dad just wants the best for me?’ It must be nice to be a politician’s child, everything is fed to you.

“You only need to say your father’s name. Meanwhile, the commoners can’t even get a job, what more a letter of support.”

Ikmal Hisham yesterday expressed his regrets on the matter, saying he had written a follow-up letter asking the appointment to be cancelled.

“I regret what happened, I know there were weaknesses. God willing, I will correct it later. That letter was old, from June 5.

“As far as I remember, I wrote another letter, in which I asked the minister to retract my suggested request and informed the minister to cancel it.

“In fact, I also informed the LTAT not to appoint (my son) to any board,” he said.

Previously, Ismail Sabri confirmed that he had received the letter of support but claimed he did not proceed with the appointment due to nepotism concerns despite initially scribbling the word “support” on the letter.

Pharmaniaga’s majority shareholder is Boustead Holdings Berhad. LTAT, in turn, holds a majority stake in Boustead Holdings as well as a smaller stake in Pharmaniaga.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.