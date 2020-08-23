NOW A NOBODY IN BERSATU, ALL EYES ON ‘FLYING CAR’ REDZUAN TO FLY BACK TO MAHATHIR – AND JOIN PEJUANG: ALOR GAJAH MP THE BIGGEST LOSER IN BERSATU POLLS – PERHAPS, HE SHOULD HAVE STUCK WITH DR M LIKE SRI GADING MP SHAHRUDDIN INSTEAD OF U-TURN BACK TO MUHYIDDIN AT 11TH HOUR

The Bersatu elections involving some 20,000 members have seen at least one cabinet minister and several prominent figures losing in their bid for positions within the party’s top leadership.

Top of the list is de facto Special Functions Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof who failed to secure one of the three vice-presidents seats for the term 2019-2022.

The Bersatu Melaka chief lost out to his own state deputy, Paya Rumput assemblyperson Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

Redzuan also failed to brush off challenges from two other cabinet colleagues – Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee and Education Minister Radzi Jidin – who snapped up the remaining two vice-president posts.

In an earlier stage of the party polls, Redzuan lost to Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin for the position of Bersatu Masjid Tanah division chief. The Alor Gajah MP was previously a Bersatu Supreme Council member.

Two incumbent Bersatu vice-presidents – Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rashid Asari – also failed to defend their positions in the contest that involved 17 candidates.

Other prominent names who lost include Bersatu Johor chief Mazlan Bujang.

Results of yesterday’s voting by 23,438 delegates from 177 Bersatu divisions nationwide was released by the head of its election committee former minister, Syed Hamid Albar.

Aside from the vice-presidents’ post, the contest for Bersatu’s Supreme Council saw a long list of 163 candidates, including members who have either quit or were sacked from the party in the acrimony that followed Bersatu’s exit from the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Those who failed to defend their supreme council seats included Negeri Sembilan Bersatu state chief Rais Yatim and Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman.

Rais Yatim

In Johor, former menteri besar Osman Sapian and Bersatu state secretary Solihan Badri, both lost their bids to secure one of the 20 Supreme Council seats. Johor Menteri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal, however, made it to the winner’s list.

Other notable candidates from the Bersatu Youth Wing include Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir, who also lost his bid for the wing’s deputy chief post.

Among the newly elected supreme council members are candidates who crossed over to Bersatu, either directly from Umno or after a brief stint as Independent MPs.

The line-up includes Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed, Deputy Defence Minister Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Rosol Wahid, Tasek Gelugor MP Shabudin Yahaya and Sabah veteran Lajim Ukin.

Bersatu’s inaugural polls since its formation saw the top two positions for president and deputy president won uncontested by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Perak Menteri Besar Mohd Faizal Azumu. MKINI

Muhyiddin announced as Bersatu president, Ahmad Faizal deputy president

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been officially announced as the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today for 2019-2022 term.

Meanwhile, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was announced as Bersatu deputy president for the same period.

Both were the sole candidates contesting for their posts while the party chairman post was not contested by any individual.

Party election committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said the three elected vice-presidents are Agriculture and Food Industries Minister, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Senior Minister (Education) Radzi Jidin and Paya Rumput assemblyman, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

“A total of 23,438 delegates cast their votes in divisional meetings nationwide yesterday,’ he said in a statement today.

He said from 179 divisions eligible to meet, 177 divisions held their meetings while two divisions failed to convene meetings due to the lack of quorum.

According to him, the election held for the first time also elected the permanent chairman, deputy permanent chairman, and 20 members of the Supreme Council.

Among the Supreme Council members are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya.

Following are the results of the Supreme Council election for the 2019 -2022 term:

Permanent Chairman: Senator Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah

Deputy Permanent Chairman: Datuk Hashim Suboh

Chairman: –

President: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin

Deputy President: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu

Vice-Presidents: Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Radzi Jidin, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen

Members of Supreme Council:

1. Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz

2. Abdul Hakim Gulam Hassan

3. Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin

4. Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid

5. Senator Datuk Razali Idris

6. Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith

7. Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed

8. Wan Saiful Wan Jan

9. Azlinda Abdul Latif

10. Mohd Taufik Yaacob

11. Mohd Rafiq Mohd Abdullah

12. Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin

13. Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman

14. Datuk Saharuddin Jamal

15. Datuk Mohamed Farid Mohamed Zawawi

16. Mohd Zulkifli Zakaria

17. Mohd Yazid Mohd Yunus

18. Datuk Shahbudin Yahaya

19. Datuk Rosol Wahid

20. Shamsilah Siru — Bernama

MKINI / BERNAMA

