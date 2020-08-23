NOW A NOBODY IN BERSATU, ALL EYES ON ‘FLYING CAR’ REDZUAN TO FLY BACK TO MAHATHIR – AND JOIN PEJUANG: ALOR GAJAH MP THE BIGGEST LOSER IN BERSATU POLLS – PERHAPS, HE SHOULD HAVE STUCK WITH DR M LIKE SRI GADING MP SHAHRUDDIN INSTEAD OF U-TURN BACK TO MUHYIDDIN AT 11TH HOUR
The Bersatu elections involving some 20,000 members have seen at least one cabinet minister and several prominent figures losing in their bid for positions within the party’s top leadership.
Top of the list is de facto Special Functions Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof who failed to secure one of the three vice-presidents seats for the term 2019-2022.
The Bersatu Melaka chief lost out to his own state deputy, Paya Rumput assemblyperson Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.
Redzuan also failed to brush off challenges from two other cabinet colleagues – Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee and Education Minister Radzi Jidin – who snapped up the remaining two vice-president posts.
Two incumbent Bersatu vice-presidents – Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rashid Asari – also failed to defend their positions in the contest that involved 17 candidates.
Other prominent names who lost include Bersatu Johor chief Mazlan Bujang.
Results of yesterday’s voting by 23,438 delegates from 177 Bersatu divisions nationwide was released by the head of its election committee former minister, Syed Hamid Albar.
Aside from the vice-presidents’ post, the contest for Bersatu’s Supreme Council saw a long list of 163 candidates, including members who have either quit or were sacked from the party in the acrimony that followed Bersatu’s exit from the Pakatan Harapan coalition.
Those who failed to defend their supreme council seats included Negeri Sembilan Bersatu state chief Rais Yatim and Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman.
Rais Yatim
In Johor, former menteri besar Osman Sapian and Bersatu state secretary Solihan Badri, both lost their bids to secure one of the 20 Supreme Council seats. Johor Menteri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal, however, made it to the winner’s list.
Other notable candidates from the Bersatu Youth Wing include Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir, who also lost his bid for the wing’s deputy chief post.
Among the newly elected supreme council members are candidates who crossed over to Bersatu, either directly from Umno or after a brief stint as Independent MPs.
The line-up includes Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed, Deputy Defence Minister Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Rosol Wahid, Tasek Gelugor MP Shabudin Yahaya and Sabah veteran Lajim Ukin.
Bersatu’s inaugural polls since its formation saw the top two positions for president and deputy president won uncontested by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Perak Menteri Besar Mohd Faizal Azumu. MKINI
Permanent Chairman: Senator Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah
Deputy Permanent Chairman: Datuk Hashim Suboh
Chairman: –
President: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin
Deputy President: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu
Vice-Presidents: Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Radzi Jidin, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen
Members of Supreme Council:
1. Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz
2. Abdul Hakim Gulam Hassan
3. Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin
4. Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid
5. Senator Datuk Razali Idris
6. Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith
7. Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed
8. Wan Saiful Wan Jan
9. Azlinda Abdul Latif
10. Mohd Taufik Yaacob
11. Mohd Rafiq Mohd Abdullah
12. Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin
13. Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman
14. Datuk Saharuddin Jamal
15. Datuk Mohamed Farid Mohamed Zawawi
16. Mohd Zulkifli Zakaria
17. Mohd Yazid Mohd Yunus
18. Datuk Shahbudin Yahaya
19. Datuk Rosol Wahid
20. Shamsilah Siru — Bernama
MKINI / BERNAMA
.