THE SEEDY WORLD OF NAJIB & JHO LOW – US$8 MILLION JUST TO LOBBY FOR A CHANCE TO BEG TRUMP TO LET HIM OFF THE 1MDB HOOK – BUT BY THEN EVEN TRUMP GOT SCARED OF NAJIB’S STINK & CANCELLED ‘MOST EXPENSIVE EVER GOLF GAME’

[Pras Michel] Receives $8.5 Million from [Jho Low]; [Broidy] is Paid $6 Million; DAVIS is Paid $1.7 Million

At this point the team went to work to organise a meeting with President Trump for Najib Razak. Broidy contacted his link man at the White House, Rick Gates, the former Paul Manafort aide on the Trump election campaign.

Like Manafort, Gates was later jailed after admitting to lying about connections with the Russians. “Asian country is very motivated re July meeting. Hoping we can confirm date etc asap” Broidy allegedly texted Gates.

Broidy plainly had reason to think that Prime Minister Najib was fully aware and approving of his efforts arranged by Jho Low and according to the complaint the requests soon became more specific, because by June it was apparent that Najib saw his best approach through a game of golf:

In or about June 17, 2017, [Broidy] and DAVIS discussed Malaysian Prime Minister A. In or about June 201 7, Person B asked the President if he would play golf with Malaysian Prime Minister A. [Broidy] said, and DAVIS believed, that this would please [Jho Low] and would allow Malaysian Prime Minister A to attempt to resolve the 1MDB matter. [Broidy] also hoped to secure additional business with the government of Malaysian Prime Minister A and hoped that arranging golf with the President would further his business interests. As Sarawak Report has previously reported Broidy was simultaneously at that time seeking to secure a multi-million dollar ‘cyber-security’ contract with Malaysia through his company Circinus. As Malaysians well know, following Trump’s election Najib several times boasted about a game he had played in the past with his “golfing buddy” the President, who had signed a photograph calling Najib his “favourite Prime Minister”. Likewise, Najib had also secured a game of golf with former President Obama in December 2014 in none other than Hawaii.

Broidy’s frantic efforts to make the dream come true for Najib are detailed in the court papers.

June 29, 2017, [Broidy] sent a text message to a high ranking official in the White House in an effort to arrange a golf outing between Malaysian Prime Minister A and the President: “Hi [Person E – believed to be Chief of Staff John Kelly], As I mentioned, POTUS agreed to play a round of golf in DC or Bedminster in late July or early August with [Malaysian Prime Minister A]. Thank you very much for getting back to me with the date. Also a letter went to the state dept. for a meeting some weeks ago.”

However, the Chief of Staff and State Department apparently had better things to do than fix Najib’s game. Several further pleas went unanswered as the proposed visit was put back month after the month.

Specifically, in the course of texts sent by Broidy to the White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, the fundraiser claims that he had spoken to Trump who had agreed to play with Najib at his own Bedminster golf course.

Furthermore, he claimed he had spoken directly to Najib about the plan as well and numerous texts from then White House Chief of Staff John Kelly make plain that he was also aware of the requests and the administration was dealing with Malaysian official channels on the same mater as well. At the same time Broidy and Lum Davies also imply they were having parallel conversations with Malaysian officials as well as with Jho Low (see below)

In which case, does it not beggar belief that Najib would have been totally unaware that Jho Low had hired Broidy to set the meeting up and game of golf with Trump to get charges dropped over 1MDB?

Alas, after the months of lobbying, for which the back-door influencers had been secretly paid millions out of Jho Low’s loot from 1MDB, the clash with the start of the UN Assembly put an end to all Najib’s plans for a glorious game of golf with the President of the United States.

Broidy had either been unlucky or outplayed by White House officials who appeared to have become less than keen at the thought of the President being seen to socialise so openly with a head of state who was seen as up to his neck in a kleptocracy scandal under investigation by their own Department of Justice.

For all Malaysia’s money Najib was reduced to the indignity of a short visit to the White House where the entire proceedings were formally recorded (including his begging speech offering to pour Malaysian money into the US) and then uploaded onto the internet.

The prosecution papers also include references to the so-called “Talking Points” that had been drawn up by Broidy and Gates to be sent to the Secretary of State in order to brief the President about Najib’s messages for his meeting. Top of the agenda was 1MDB and the Prime Minister’s desire to see the DOJ’s case closed down on the threat of a down turn of relations between the two countries. The talking points had been drawn up and sent to Broidy by Jho Low:

DAVIS received the talking points from [Pras Michel] -who provided them on behalf of [Jho Low] -and relayed them to [Broidy], knowing that [Broidy] would then provide them to the Secretary of State as background for the meeting. The talking points mentioned, among other things, [Broidy’s] ongoing relationship and work with [Malaysia], and identified lMDB as a “[p]riority[.]” The talking points noted the lack of harm caused by lMDB, and specified that “[t]he involvement of US prosecutors has caused unnecessary tension American [sic], and could cause a negative reaction among Malaysians[.]”

All in all the prosecutors allege that Broidy “greatly exaggerated his efforts regarding the lMDB investigation” and that Najib achieved few of his aims, since the Department of Justice was not prevailed upon to drop the case over 1MDB.

On the other hand, whilst this recent set of charges are only directed against the lobbyist Nickie Lum Davies the likelihood of further actions against Elliot Broidy seem almost inevitable given his involvement in the secret lobbying described.

This is not least because the charges continue to detail a second secret undertaking that Lum Davies embarked upon for Jho Low in which Broidy became equally involved together with the already indicted Pras Michel and his lawyer George Higginbotham.

This was the intensive lobbying of Broidy’s same set of contacts in the White House on behalf of China to influence the Americans to extradite a wanted exile and critic of the Chinese state, namely Steve Bannon’s own client Guo Wenghui (as reported by Sarawak Report earlier this year).

Broidy travelled to Shenzhen in China, together with Pras Michel and Lum Davies at Jho Low’s request, to meet with Jho and a Chinese Minister who sought a visit to Washington DC to cut a deal to enforce a Red Notice request put out on the billionaire businessman by the Chinese authorities.

The lobbyists agreed to assist Jho Low’s Chinese state clients in this matter and he later paid them a total of $10 million, according to court papers.

Broidy then proceeded to lobby his contacts in the State Department and influential friends and advisors to Donald Trump seeking to get high level meetings for the minister during his visit to DC and to organise a prisoner swap that would have included sending Guo back to his almost certain execution back in China.

“This is a cluster fl:*]ck”!

Again, officials in Washington prevailed against such lobbying and Broidy failed to pull off a meeting either with Attorney General Jeff Sessions or National Security Advisor H R McMaster as expected.

When it turned out that H R McMaster, instead of being in Washington to meet with the Vice Minister, was away in Haiti, Brody’s clients were most unhappy: