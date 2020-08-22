AZMIN’S DECISION TO JOIN MUHYIDDIN WAS TO ‘SAVE RACE & COUNTRY’: REJECTED & HATED NATIONWIDE FOR THEIR POLITICS OF LIES & BETRAYAL, AZMIN CARTEL NOW PORTRAY THEMSELVES AS DEFENDERS OF MALAY RACE – EVEN AS ‘SPEAKING AS CHINESE COMMUNITY REP’ LEE CHIN CHEH URGES BERSATU TO OPEN DOORS TO ALL RACES – BUT HASN’T CARTEL-MATE EDMUND SANTHARA ALREADY JOINED?
KUALA LUMPUR: A former PKR assemblyman has urged PPBM to open its membership to other races so long as they support the party’s values and principles.
Speaking as a Chinese community representative at the Kongres Negara 2020 themed “Unite for Malaysia,” Lee Chin Cheh said the opening of PPBM’s membership would unite people from all walks of life for a better nation.
Lee said that switching political platforms was not an easy decision to make, but essential for the country’s development.
“Our leaders have made assessments and reached an agreement that the party most capable of supporting our ideals and aspirations is Perikatan Nasional (PN) in general, and PPBM in particular.
“But we need to have ideas and insights on how PPBM will be able to lead Malaysia for decades to come,” he said.
In January 2014, Lee, who was then the Kajang assemblyman, made headlines when he resigned from the seat, raising speculation that he was paving the way for then PKR de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim to assume the Selangor menteri besar’s post.
Lee said the country needed leaders who met the aspirations of Malaysians to achieve unity, fairness and a democratic lifestyle, among others.
He said a liberal attitude towards the country’s multi-cultural traditions and diversity should be formed in line with the spirit of the Rukun Negara.
He also urged the country’s leadership to act against those who espouse extreme ideology, while ensuring that efforts to eradicate poverty are revived and carried out on a larger scale.
Lee said wider access to education was also needed to equip the public with skills that can improve their standard of living.
“We cannot waste any more precious time by continuing to debate and argue over who should be the prime minister.
“The rakyat’s representatives have said and clearly determined their choice as prime minister. Now is the time for us to build the country.”
Dr Afif: Decision to unite under Muhyiddin’s leadership was a hard one
KUALA LUMPUR — The decision by former PKR members to join Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was a hard one, said former PKR Youth leader Dr Afif Bahardin today.
The Seri Delima state assemblyman said the decision was political for him personally, and that he made it with the betterment of the people and saving the country in mind.
“The decision to unite under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was not an easy decision. The decision to join Perikatan Nasional was not an easy one.
The national congress of 4,000 participants from four NGOs aligned with the PN government is to announce that Azmin’s PKR faction, who withdrew its support from PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in February, is officially joining Muhyiddin’s Bersatu.
Other than Azmin, this includes federal ministers Zuraida Kamaruddin, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar, Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, Deputy Minister Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin as well as state assemblymen Hilman Idham, Dr Afif, Dr Daroyah Alwi and Haniza Talha.
Another MP, deputy minister and Segamat MP, Edmund Santhara, already applied to join Bersatu last month as did Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang.
Former PKR vice-president Baru Bian, who also left the party during the political turmoil, has joined the United Sarawak Party.
The supporters of the Azmin faction are spread across at least four NGOs: Nation of Women (NOW) led by former PKR Women’s chief Haniza Talha; Penggerak Komuniti Negara which is presided over by Zuraida; Wanita Muda Negara helmed by Nurainie Haziqah Shafii; and Pemuda Negara that is led by Dr Afif and Azmin’s political secretary Hilman Idham.
According to Dr Afif, Pemuda Negara now has 11,500 members in the country’s 222 parliamentary constituencies. MALAY MAIL
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL
