AZMIN’S DECISION TO JOIN MUHYIDDIN WAS TO ‘SAVE RACE & COUNTRY’: REJECTED & HATED NATIONWIDE FOR THEIR POLITICS OF LIES & BETRAYAL, AZMIN CARTEL NOW PORTRAY THEMSELVES AS DEFENDERS OF MALAY RACE – EVEN AS ‘SPEAKING AS CHINESE COMMUNITY REP’ LEE CHIN CHEH URGES BERSATU TO OPEN DOORS TO ALL RACES – BUT HASN’T CARTEL-MATE EDMUND SANTHARA ALREADY JOINED?

KUALA LUMPUR: A former PKR assemblyman has urged PPBM to open its membership to other races so long as they support the party’s values and principles.

Speaking as a Chinese community representative at the Kongres Negara 2020 themed “Unite for Malaysia,” Lee Chin Cheh said the opening of PPBM’s membership would unite people from all walks of life for a better nation.

Lee said that switching political platforms was not an easy decision to make, but essential for the country’s development.

“Our leaders have made assessments and reached an agreement that the party most capable of supporting our ideals and aspirations is Perikatan Nasional (PN) in general, and PPBM in particular.

“But we need to have ideas and insights on how PPBM will be able to lead Malaysia for decades to come,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Ex-PKR lawmaker Edmund Santhara joins Bersatu

In January 2014, Lee, who was then the Kajang assemblyman, made headlines when he resigned from the seat, raising speculation that he was paving the way for then PKR de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim to assume the Selangor menteri besar’s post.

Lee said the country needed leaders who met the aspirations of Malaysians to achieve unity, fairness and a democratic lifestyle, among others.

He said a liberal attitude towards the country’s multi-cultural traditions and diversity should be formed in line with the spirit of the Rukun Negara.

He also urged the country’s leadership to act against those who espouse extreme ideology, while ensuring that efforts to eradicate poverty are revived and carried out on a larger scale.

Lee said wider access to education was also needed to equip the public with skills that can improve their standard of living.

“We cannot waste any more precious time by continuing to debate and argue over who should be the prime minister.

“The rakyat’s representatives have said and clearly determined their choice as prime minister. Now is the time for us to build the country.”

Dr Afif: Decision to unite under Muhyiddin’s leadership was a hard one