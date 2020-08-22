TRAITORS THROUGH & THROUGH – AZMIN CARTEL CARRY ON THEIR TURNCOATS TRICKS AT ‘GRAND’ CONGRESS AIMED TO ‘CELEBRATE’ THEIR ENTRY INTO BERSATU

KUALA LUMPUR: PPBM flags are being distributed to delegates at the Kongres Negara 2020 event headlined by former PKR leaders.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s arrival.

Muhyiddin, the PPBM president, is set to give a speech at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here.

A line-up of former PKR leaders, including Mohamed Azmin Ali, Zuraida Kamaruddin and Saifuddin Abdullah, are among those who will also give speeches.

Other former PKR leaders include Edmund Santhara, Haniza Talha and Dr Afif Bahardin.

The Kongres Negara brings together NGOs linked to the former PKR leaders including Pemuda Negara, Penggerak Komuniti Negara and Nation of Women.

Ex-Sabah PKR women’s chief rooting for PN victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Sabah PKR women’s chief Rahimah Majid today expressed hope that Perikatan Nasional (PN) will take over the state in the coming election.

Speaking at the Kongres Negara 2020 as a Sabah community representative, Rahimah said Sabahans want a government that can work with the federal authorities to ensure greater development.

She said it was important for Sabah to be under a leadership capable of executing the federal government’s policies on a state level.

Sabah, she said, did not need a government that “plays politics,” as it only delayed development and efforts to help the people.

“This is the best chance for us to overthrow PH’s (Pakatan Harapan) legacy and choose a (state) government that is in line with the federation.

“I wish to express our solid support for the prime minister and PPBM to take back the Sabah government in the upcoming polls,” she said.

