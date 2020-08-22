LAUGHING STOCK – PAS MINISTER KHAIRUDDIN FINED RM1,000 – HOW MEASLY IS THAT WHEN SIVAGANGGA MAN WAS JAILED 5 MONTHS

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has compounded Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali RM1,000.

It did not specify the reason but said Khairuddin was fined for an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 7) Regulations 2020 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Khairuddin has come under fire from the opposition for not observing the mandatory 14-quarantine after returning from a visit to Turkey.

The ministry said he paid the fine.

In a statement today, the ministry said Khairuddin had returned from Turkey on July 7 and tested negative for Covid-19 three times.

“Because he had failed to adhere to the rules under Act 342, the (relevant) officer issued a compound of RM1,000 to Khairuddin on Aug 7 and he has paid the compound,” it said.

Previously, Harian Metro reported that Khairuddin had travelled to Turkey with the prime minister’s permission as the country was categorised as a green zone.

The report also said Khairuddin was not required to undergo quarantine as he had tested negative for Covid-19 upon his return at KLIA.

Earlier today, de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan said an investigation should be conducted to determine if there was a case against Khairuddin.

