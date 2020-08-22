STILL THE SAME OLD HYPOCRITES, PAS THUMBS NOSE AT COVID-19 – WILL HADI & CO NOW CLAIM EXEMPTION FROM GOD? PAS NEWSPAPER CREATES HAVOC FOR ‘JEALOUS’ TERESA KOK – WHILE ‘LAW MINISTER’ TAKIYUDDIN PLAYS DOWN KHAIRUDDIN ISSUE WITH HOLLOW ASSURANCE OF ‘ACTION’

The party organ published articles pushing a narrative that Khairuddin is a victim of a jealous DAP and despite the onslaught, has carried himself admirably.

One of the articles by Selangor PAS secretary Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir suggested that DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok was jealous as Khairuddin was doing better than her in the Plantation, Industries and Commodities Ministry.

revealed in the Dewan Rakyat that the Kuala Nerus MP had allegedly flouted the compulsory 14-day quarantine requirement after returning from Turkey on July 7. Khairuddin attended Parliament on July 13. Kok, who was Khairuddin’s predecessor at the ministry, had on Aug 18in the Dewan Rakyat that the Kuala Nerus MP had allegedly flouted the compulsory 14-day quarantine requirement after returning from Turkey on July 7. Khairuddin attended Parliament on July 13.

“In the five months since taking over the ministry, the people can see how proactive and aggressive the minister has been in carrying out his responsibilities compared to Kok when she held the position for 22 months,” Roslan said.

He added that action should be taken if there was a violation of standard operating procedure (SOP), but believed Khairuddin had no such intention and was prioritising his duties.

“Don’t politicise everything out of jealousy towards the achievement of the government and minister,” he said in the article titled “Teresa jealous of her replacement’s performance” in Harakahdaily yesterday.

In a separate article titled “DAP’s attacks against Khairuddin fails!”, the party organ listed various criticisms by DAP leaders against Khairuddin for allegedly skipping quarantine.

“Their aim may have succeeded when many Pakatan Harapan-leaning individuals took advantage to condemn and pass judgment.

“However, Khairuddin has acted in a mature manner by countering the accusations and criticisms by informing that he had received a swab test at KLIA which was found to be negative.

“Three more similar tests since then have also returned negative and he has professionally left the issue for the Health Ministry to investigate and give an official explanation,” it said.

The party organ also claimed that the quarantine measures only came into force on July 24 and therefore it was a “slap” in DAP’s face.

According to the Health Ministry’s SOP, all those returning from overseas must undergo a swab test for Covid-19.

If they are found to be negative, they will be sent to a quarantine centre to carry out a 14-day isolation period and if they are found to be positive, they will be sent to a hospital for treatment.

Prior to July 24, overseas returnees who test negative must still undergo quarantine but were allowed to do so at home.

They were not allowed to leave home for 14 days and must be retested on the 13th day before their quarantine bracelet can be removed.

From July 24 onwards, quarantine must be done at government-designated centres. The measure was reintroduced after many violated their quarantine conditions at home.

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Khairuddin’s case will be left to the authorities.

“The legal process is as usual even if it involves a minister,” he said during an event in Kota Bharu today.

The de facto law minister also maintained that a person is innocent until proven guilty.

“If the court finds someone guilty, then he’s guilty, be it regular people or leaders,” he added.

Khairuddin had explained at length about the number of tests he has undertaken but has not addressed the alleged quarantine violation.

Police reports have been lodged against him and the Health Ministry is also investigating. To date, no charges have been brought against him.