NON-MALAYS – KINGMAKER OR IRRELEVANT? FED UP OF BEING BETRAYED, DO THEY REALLY CARE – SOONER OR LATER, BE IT MUAFAKAT OR PERIKATAN, MUHYIDDIN, UMNO & PAS WILL END UP DESTROYING EACH OTHER – DRIVEN BY THEIR OWN DISHONESTY, ABSENCE OF HONOR & TRUSTWORTHINESS

PETALING JAYA: Two political analysts have different views about the relevance of non-Malay votes at the next general election, now that three Malay parties are teaming up under Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Azmi Hassan said non-Malays would need to be pragmatic in making political decisions to ensure the relevance of their votes.

“Well, it’s not that their votes will be irrelevant but the non-Malay voters need to be pragmatic when making a political decision. For example, during the height of Barisan Nasional days, with Umno in the driver’s seat, the non-Malays voted for BN due to pragmatic reasons,” Azmi told FMT.

He was commenting on PPBM receiving an invitation from MN to join the political alliance in an effort to get Malay votes.

After formally inviting PPBM to join MN with Umno and PAS, BN secretary-general Annuar Musa said the political alliance was also open to other parties to unite the ummah.

Azmi said racial politics would not be good for the country as voters would make their decision based on their needs and not based on political ideology alone.

He said with the three Malay parties in MN, the split in Malay votes would be minimal. “It will be more stable since they will be working together towards a common cause. This situation will make this group a powerful political force.”

However, Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Pawi said such a situation was unhealthy for multiracial Malaysia.

Awang Azman said non-Malay votes would be seen as less relevant, and added that “it will provoke anger among non-Malays.”

He said he understood why Umno had pledged its allegiance to MN over Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Umno will be treated as an equal partner in PN. This will result in Umno bowing down to other small parties in PN. This is a huge loss for Umno as a big party.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.