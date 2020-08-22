THE PITFALLS OF WORKING WITH A KNOWN BETRAYER & BACKSTABBER EXTRAORDINAIRE: WORKING WITH MUHYIDDIN – HAS DAP & AMANAH COUNTED THE ODDS CORRECTLY – AS FOR PKR, SO LONG AS ANWAR GETS A SHOT AT PM POST THEY WOULDN’T CARE

‘What type of coalition concessions do you expect to exchange for political stability?’

DAP’s Loke moots ceasefire to ensure political stability

IndigoTrout2522: On the surface, it sounds good but is not. First, don’t make an unofficial public statement without first discussing it with your DAP leadership as it may be construed as an official proposition.

Second, you are comparing apples with oranges. The well-intentioned goal of Pakatan Harapan leaders is not compatible with the main parties in Muafakat Nasional or Perikatan Nasional (PN), namely Umno, PAS, Bersatu, and even Pejuang.

Their stated goal is a Malay/Muslim-first society and only Malay-Muslims can hold high positions in government. So, their policies and governance are designed towards this goal.

Harapan is a multiracial coalition and its policies are directed to a fair, equitable, just and multiracial society. What Harapan should be doing is to strengthen and unite its parties and regain the mandate of the 14th general election (GE14) and then implement its manifesto and promote a New Malaysia.

Trying to mix apples with oranges will not work. Harapan was given the chance to prove itself different from BN but it was extremely disappointing. Just look at the several by-elections that showed Harapan component parties losing significant support.

Harapan leaders have been so out of touch with the rakyat since GE14. It is time to wake up and not to repeat the same mistakes, especially in aligning with former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

OrangePanther1466: DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke’s idea is a “rough cut” at this stage but the message is clear – govern the country well and recover from this pandemic first. This is the utmost priority.

This ceasefire can take many forms. I think the best form is for the opposition coalition to lay down their vision for the country and inform Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin that the ball is in his court.

If he makes the right moves, he can expect the opposition to support him. If he deviates, then he will face opposition. In other words, the opposition bloc is saying to him that they will not always object to what he does for the sake of opposing him.

He can count on opposition support if he implements or proposes the right policies and actions.

Loke’s suggestion is worth exploring.

YellowMarlin8834: Even if Loke has a good proposal, it may not be appreciated by other opposition members or even the government.

Muhyiddin is Malay-first and his allies are interested in supporting him for their own benefit. Let them mess things up until the people realise this government needs to be replaced, much like what happened in the wake of the 1MDB scandal.

It feels like no matter how much one does for Malaysia, it is still no good because some segments of society have been indoctrinated to believe that the “others” are here to take away their so-called “entitlements”.

I feel sorry for the righteous Malays but nothing can be done as the change has to be made by them.

Cogito Ergo Sum: There is no honour among thieves, Loke. We know that most Harapan representatives are honourable people, but I doubt if any PN lawmakers can even spell the word.

While your suggestion for a ceasefire is noble, it only works with intelligent opponents. Your opponents in government have only one thing in mind – gain as much as possible while still in power.

One way to do this is to disparage prominent members of the former Harapan government and pick on them. A ceasefire would be foolhardy. It is not in the interest of the people.

PurpleKijang9104: I don’t think imaginative things would happen under PN. They formed the government without the people’s mandate – do you think asking them to come together to discuss issues affecting the economy will bear fruit?

Race-based parties have never been particularly friendly with DAP; what would materialise if you were to talk to them now? It would only be politicised.

While they were with the Harapan government, they backstabbed you to form a coalition with those being tried in court for alleged corruption and purportedly taking from government coffers.

The meeting looks like a foolish suggestion.

DSP Perak: Look Loke, firstly Muhyiddin has no problem calling for a snap election if he needs to because everybody knows it if that happens, Harapan is gone.

A razor-slim majority is still a majority which Harapan doesn’t have. On the coalition between Bersatu and Muafakat, this is for Muhyiddin to handle.

Secondly, whilst your suggestion sounds well-intended, your comrades probably do not share your views and definitely don’t have the goodwill spirit.

Milshah: I think Loke is thinking strategically. But if you want to show power to Umno and PAS, you must have the means to back it up.

Harapan is in shambles, we have one person wanting to become the prime minister but at the same time complacent on being the opposition, the coalition has nothing to attract the Malay voters, and it has only three parties left, and you expect Harapan to go into the next polls in this condition? Harapan will be obliterated.

Even the mighty non-Malay voters that helped Harapan to win the last general election will not be able to do it again. So, a ceasefire is the correct move.

The Wakandan: Just where did you get this idea, Loke? This is not your ordinary church sermon. In politics, it’s what’s in it for me?

What do you expect Harapan, or DAP rather, to get out of a ceasefire? Since coming into power, the PN government has done many questionable things. Your suggestion of a ceasefire will unavoidably give an impression that you condone their actions.

This government should face the people once again so that the rakyat can give their verdict whether they want such a Malaysia or not.

BlueShark1548: Since Harapan took over, politicians on both sides have been politicking and trying to retain or grab power. It is the same with PN.

Time and effort were not fully focused on the nation and the rakyat. The opposition should work constructively with the government and not try to score points. In fact, a unity government would greatly help under these present hard times.

ABC: Yes, it would be a good thing for all political parties to sit down and talk. As the world faces the Covid-19 pandemic and possibly the deepest recession in history, let’s put our minds and hearts together for the sake of the nation.

A country we love so much, Malaysia must come first.

VioletFalcon0756: What type of coalition concessions do you expect to exchange from the ceasefire to ensure political stability? Do you plan to include the dropping of corruption charges?

