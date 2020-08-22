MAHATHIR ATTACKS MUHYIDDIN IN KEDAH – BUT IS IT TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE: KEDAH BERSATU IN TATTERS AS 3 OUT OF 4 JUMP TO PEJUANG – EVEN AS MUKHRIZ, EYEING A RETURN TO POWER, CALLS FOR UMNO TO SHARE THE BLAME FOR NAJIB’S CORRUPTION
NAJIB Razak’s conviction does not mean Umno is free of blame for the things he did during his tenure as prime minister, said Pejuang’s Mukhriz Mahathir.
He said Umno should remember questions were raised during the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal while Najib and the lynchpin Barisan Nasional (BN) were in office.
“Umno cannot be excused as Najib committed the offences when he was prime minister and party president,” said Mukhriz during a ceramah in Felda Trolak Utara last night while campaigning in the Slim by-election last night.
Last month, Najib was convicted for corruption and sentenced to 12 years in jail. and fined RM210 million for receiving RM42 million from 1MDB’s former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.
“Nowadays, we see children going around wearing the ‘Malu, apa bosku’ t-shirts. But is there really no shame in what he did?” asked Mukhriz.
During his ceramah, Mukhriz was explaining to the Felda voters the rationale behind former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party – Pejuang.
One of its ideals, he said, is to show the world that the Malays are capable of administering a multiracial country.
“And one that is free from corruption.”
Mukhriz said Dr Mahathir did not accept the offer of becoming prime minister under the current Perikatan Nasional administration as it would be betraying the voters who put Pakatan Harapan in government.
Other who spoke at last night’s ceramah were former education minister Maszlee Malik, senator Yaakob Sapari and Selangor’s Taman Templer assemblyman Mohd Sany Hamzan.
Though Pejuang is yet to be registered as a party, it has endorsed independent Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38 to stand in the Slim by-election.
Amir will face BN’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, and another independent, S. Sentharasekaran, 44.
Balloting for the by-election is on August 29.
The Slim state seat was left vacant following the death of its four-term assemblyman from BN Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died of a heart attack on July 1.
Kedah Bersatu in tatters as members head for Pejuang, says former leader
“Most of those who made the announcement (to leave) consist of division heads, wing leaders and committee members.
“Although the main leaders have left the party, they represent grassroots members,” Anuar, who was recently sacked from Bersatu, told The Malaysian Insight.
The recent departures in the 11 divisions involved leaders and members from notable divisions such as Langkawi, Jerlun and Kubang Pasu.
Langkawi is the home base of sacked Bersatu co-founder and chairman Dr Mahathir, while Jerlun was led by Bersatu Kedah chairman Mukhriz Mahathir. Kubang Pasu was led by MP Amiruddin Hamzah who was also axed from Bersatu.
The sackings followed the split in Bersatu between those aligned to Dr Mahathir and president Muhyiddin Yassin in the fallout after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in late February.
This week, the Bersatu Pokok Sena division was also left in the lurch after 11 of its 19 branches quit on Wednesday, led by former deputy division chief Mohd Tazidi Awang Kechik.
On whether the 11 Bersatu divisions in Kedah are now dissolved, Anuar said dissolution of divisions can only be decided by the party’s supreme council.
“Only the supreme council decides on dissolution. But when all the leaders resign, the division is effectively paralysed,” he said, adding that Bersatu has more than 40,000 members in Kedah.
The branches under the Merbok division, which Anuar led, are now paralysed although they still exist on paper, he said as an example.
The Merbok division has 19 branches of which 18 branch heads are backing Dr Mahathir. This has left the branches inactive.
Exit Bersatu, enter Pejuang
Anuar is confident that Dr Mahathir’s new party, Pejuang, will attract more Bersatu members.
While Pejuang is still in the process of being registered, he said there are calls for a roadshow to promote the new party and invite more members.
“In Bersatu’s early days, nobody knew who we were. But now we have some standing and people know us, so moving to Pejuang and attracting more people will not be so difficult.
“I am confident that three quarters of Bersatu members (in Kedah) will join Pejuang.
“Using social media as a gauge, many expressed support after it was announced that Pejuang wanted to register (as a party),” he added.
It’s about positions
The Kedah Bersatu leadership, meanwhile, is adamant the party is not affected by the defections to Pejuang.
Those leaving are painted as a disgruntled lot who held no positions or lost in party elections.
New Kedah Bersatu chairman Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah told Astro Awani the actual figure of those leaving was less than 30% of all party members in Kedah.
“Taking a closer look, I find that those leaving are already unhappy that they lost in party elections,” he said.
Suhaimi said he is receiving reports and figures from all Bersatu divisions on a weekly basis. Acting heads have been appointed in divisions where the chiefs have left.
“I’ve asked for reports to know how many are leaving the party.”
However, Anuar, the sacked deputy state chairman, disagrees with Suhaimi that those leaving are greedy for positions.
“It’s those staying with Bersatu who are crazy about positions. Bersatu is a government party now, they can get appointments to government-linked companies or as village council members.
“Those of us joining Pejuang will not get anything,” he said.
Dr Mahathir, when announcing Pejuang’s formation, said the new party will fight for the original principles that Bersatu had strayed from – to fight kleptocracy and corruption.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
