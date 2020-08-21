MUHYIDDIN NOW DOING ALL THE DIRTY THINGS NAJIB USED TO DO: AHEAD OF POLLS, COUP PM PARACHUTES HIS MEN INTO EC – ABDUL GHANI APPOINTED NEW EC CHAIRMAN IMMEDIATELY, WHILE NIK ALI MADE A MEMBER OF THE COMMISSION

Politics | August 21, 2020 by | 0 Comments

PUTRAJAYA — Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh has been appointed the new Election Commission (EC) chairman and Datuk Nik Ali Mat Yunus a member of the Commission effective today, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali announced.

Mohd Zuki said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to the appointments of Abdul Ghani and Nik Ali, both 62, until they are aged 66, in line with Clause (3) Article 114 of the Federal Constitution.

Abdul Ghani, before retiring as EC secretary on May 10, 2018, had also served as Kuala Langat district council chairman and Gombak district officer.

— Bernama

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle