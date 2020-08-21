FORGET ABOUT MUSA AMAN & HIS 33 FROGS – THEY HAVE NO CASE: LEGAL EXPERTS UNIMPRESSED BY APPEAL BID – EVEN AS SABAH BN RUSHES TO PUT HUMPTY-DUMPTY SABAH UMNO, TORN APART BY INFIGHTING, BACK TOGETHER AGAIN
KOTA KINABALU: The 33 Sabah assemblymen, led by Tan Sri Musa Aman, have appealed the High Court’s decision to strike out their suit for a judicial review on the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s July 30 dissolution of the state assembly but legal insiders say the process will likely take time.
Legal circles in Sabah believe that the process of appeal and further appeals whichever way the higher courts decide was very unlikely to be completed by election day on Sept 26.
The lawyer for the 33 assemblymen, Tengku Fuad Ahmad, said they have filed an application to appeal the decision of Sarawak-based High Court Judge Judicial Commissioner Leonard David Shim.
Reflecting on the judgement, Sabah Law Society president Roger Chin said the judge had weighed case law in Malaysia and it appeared that the judge had followed precedents.
On the process of appeal, he said, “The appealing party needs to file a certificate of urgency and it would be up to the Court of Appeal to decide when to sit.
“It could theoretically sit as early as next week if it deemed the matter urgent enough, ” he said, adding that if any party needed to appeal again, they would need to apply for leave to appeal to the Federal Court.
Chin noted that Musa’s “rightful chief minister” case was still waiting for leave hearing at the Federal Court in a suit claiming that the appointment of Shafie by the Governor was illegal in 2018. He lost twice at the High Court and Court of Appeal levels.
“Musa’s case is now before the Federal Court for leave hearing and it has taken two years, ” he said.
Asked if the appeal by the 33 assemblymen would become academic, Chin replied, “ That would depend on when the appeals are heard. But even if academic, it could still theoretically be undone… although unlikely, ” he added
Chin personally felt that it was highly unlikely for the appeal process to be completed before Sept 26. ANN
Rift within Sabah Barisan will be resolved internally, says Kurup
KOTA KINABALU: The differences over Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s appointment to lead Sabah Barisan Nasional in the state election will be sorted internally, says Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah deputy president Arthur Kurup.
“We will work it out internally, ” he said without answering when asked if the party supported Bung Moktar to lead Sabah Barisan.
Sabah MCA meanwhile said it would fully support Bung Moktar as this was in line with Barisan spirit since the Kinabatangan MP was appointed by Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
Sabah MCA chairman Lu Yen Tung said Barisan must overcome its political opponents in a one-to-one manner to enhance their chances of victory in the election.
Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Sabah STAR meanwhile choose to let Umno solve its own party issues.
PBS deputy president Datuk Johnny Mositun said it was too early to comment or elaborate on the matter but hoped Umno would work it out among itself.
“We don’t want to meddle in other people’s business. I am sure they will solve this problem within themselves amicably, ” he said.
Sabah STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said it was better to let Barisan settle their problems within themselves.
“I don’t want to meddle, ” he said.
Internal friction between Bung Moktar and 12 of the 25 Sabah Umno division chiefs was brought into the open when the group, led by supreme council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, went public on Tuesday demanding a change in party leadership in view of Bung Moktar’s current court cases.
Abdul Rahman said appointing Bung Moktar to lead in the state election was a “suicidal move”.
He said Bung Moktar’s personal issues could be taken advantage by the enemies. ANN
