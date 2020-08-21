FORGET ABOUT MUSA AMAN & HIS 33 FROGS – THEY HAVE NO CASE: LEGAL EXPERTS UNIMPRESSED BY APPEAL BID – EVEN AS SABAH BN RUSHES TO PUT HUMPTY-DUMPTY SABAH UMNO, TORN APART BY INFIGHTING, BACK TOGETHER AGAIN

KOTA KINABALU: The 33 Sabah assemblymen, led by Tan Sri Musa Aman, have appealed the High Court’s decision to strike out their suit for a judicial review on the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s July 30 dissolution of the state assembly but legal insiders say the process will likely take time.

Legal circles in Sabah believe that the process of appeal and further appeals whichever way the higher courts decide was very unlikely to be completed by election day on Sept 26.

The lawyer for the 33 assemblymen, Tengku Fuad Ahmad, said they have filed an application to appeal the decision of Sarawak-based High Court Judge Judicial Commissioner Leonard David Shim.

Reflecting on the judgement, Sabah Law Society president Roger Chin said the judge had weighed case law in Malaysia and it appeared that the judge had followed precedents.

“As long as the constitutional steps have been complied with, the discretion is with the governor and that is non-justiciable, ” Chin said, in his personal capacity.

On the process of appeal, he said, “The appealing party needs to file a certificate of urgency and it would be up to the Court of Appeal to decide when to sit.

“It could theoretically sit as early as next week if it deemed the matter urgent enough, ” he said, adding that if any party needed to appeal again, they would need to apply for leave to appeal to the Federal Court.

Chin noted that Musa’s “rightful chief minister” case was still waiting for leave hearing at the Federal Court in a suit claiming that the appointment of Shafie by the Governor was illegal in 2018. He lost twice at the High Court and Court of Appeal levels.

“Musa’s case is now before the Federal Court for leave hearing and it has taken two years, ” he said.

Asked if the appeal by the 33 assemblymen would become academic, Chin replied, “ That would depend on when the appeals are heard. But even if academic, it could still theoretically be undone… although unlikely, ” he added

Chin personally felt that it was highly unlikely for the appeal process to be completed before Sept 26. ANN

