GUAN ENG AGREES FOR DAP TO CONTEST SABAH POLLS AS WARISAN’S PARTNER – CHURLISH ANWAR, LEFT WITHOUT ANYMORE EXCUSES, NOW THE ODD MAN OUT IN PAKATAN

DAP will contest the Sabah elections as Parti Warisan Sabah’s partner, said Lim Guan Eng.

The DAP secretary-general, in a statement, said his party will be guided by the views of caretaker chief minister and Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“DAP will participate in the coming state elections as a reliable partner to Warisan, and will await recommendations by Sabah DAP and Shafie’s views.”

The party’s central executive committee will meet on Monday to discuss the September 26 polls.

In the 2018 general election, DAP won six state seats in Sabah: Kapayan, Likas, Luyang, Sri Tanjong, Tg Papat and Elopura.

There were 60 state seats up for grabs then, and 13 have been added following approval by the Sabah Legislative Assembly and Parliament last year.

The state legislature was dissolved on July 30 upon Shafie’s request after former chief minister Musa Aman attempted to seize power by claiming to have the support of 32 assemblymen, following 13 defections from Shafie’s camp.

Today, the Kota Kinabalu High Court dismissed an application by Musa and the 32 reps to disallow the assembly’s dissolution.

Lim said elections are the best way to determine the new state government.

“Not just Sabahans, but all Malaysians are disgusted by the attempt to topple Shafie’s government by buying over assemblymen with huge sums of money and state cabinet positions.

“This is a good opportunity for the state’s destiny to be decided by the people’s power, not money politics.”

Nomination for the Sabah vote has been fixed for September 12.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.