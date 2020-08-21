IN MALAYSIA NOW – TOTAL POLITICAL CHAOS & CHICANERY – INSTEAD OF THE GLORIOUS ‘MALAY UNITY GOVT’ THAT HE DECLARED – MUHYIDDIN’S SELFISH & TOXIC HAND WREAKS ANNIHILATION & HAVOC: MN PECAH ATAU PN TERPECAH?

Kerajaan yang memerintah sekarang adalah Perikatan Nasional atau PN, walaupun ia belum lagi didaftarkan sebagai sebuah gabungan yang sah.

Meskipun UMNO dan BN adalah kelompok Ahli Parlimen terbesar dalam PN, tetapi ia sudah mengesahkan tidak akan menyertai PN selepas didaftarkan nanti.

Setujunya UMNO dan BN berada dalam PN adalah semata-mata sehingga habis tempoh Parlimen PRU14, manakala untuk PRU15, UMNO dan BN hanya komited untuk bekerjasama dengan Pas melalui Muafakat Nasional atau MN.

MN juga bukan sebuah gabungan yang sah, cuma sebagai hubungan pengikat untuk UMNO dan Pas bekerjasama serta bagi mengelakkan bertembung sesama sendiri.

Melalui MN, UMNO dan Pas akan menggunakan logo masing-masing ketika pilihanraya, tetapi akan saling bertolong bantu antara satu sama lain.

Sementara UMNO tidak mahu menyertai PN, parti itu dan Pas bagaimanapun setuju menjemput Bersatu untuk menyertai MN.

Namun demikian, respon akar umbi UMNO didapati rata-rata menolak kemasukan Bersatu ke dalam MN.

Dalam hal ini, Pas yang berada dalam MN bukan saja setuju Bersatu dibawa masuk ke dalam MN, bahkan mengesahkan akan turut menyertai PN.

PN secara asasnya adalah gabungan yang sudah menjadi kerajaan dan kini ingin dijadikan sebuah gabungan politik tajaan Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dengan Muhyiddin menaja penubuhan PN, sudah tentulah beliau yang akan jadi ketua atau pengerusi gabungan tersebut nanti.

Dalam erti kata lain, ada tiga entiti politik berbeza sekarang iaitu PN, MN dan BN.

Dalam BN, ada UMNO, MCA, MIC dan PBS.

Dalam MN ada UMNO serta Pas dan selepas ini akan turut disertai Bersatu.

Dalam PN, setakat ini hanya ada Bersatu dan satu-satunya parti yang sudah mengesahkan akan menyertainya ialah Pas, manakala UMNO enggan bersamanya, begitu juga lain-lain parti masih belum memberi sebarang komitmen.

Sementara UMNO yang sudah sedia bersama BN hanya komited untuk bersama MN, Pas dan Bersatu ingin berada di dalam lebih daripada satu entiti.

Pas yang sudah bekerjasama dengan UMNO melalui MN ingin pula menyertai PN kerana di situ ada Bersatu yang memberi parti Islam itu banyak jawatan, kedudukan dan nikmat dunia yang mereka tak pernah terbayangkan sebelum ini.

Bersatu pula, meskipun menaja penubuhan PN, dalam waktu yang sama tidak menolak mahu menyertai MN bagi memastikan kedudukan lebih selamat dalam PRU akan datang.

UMNO enggan bersama Bersatu dalam PN adalah kerana tidak mahu berkongsi kerusi, terutama kepada kumpulan pelompat yang diketuai Hamzah Zainuddin dan kumpulan pengkhianat Azmin Ali yang kini mengepung erat Muhyiddin untuk menyelamatkan masa depan politik mereka.

Begitu pun, perkembangan mutakhir ini menampakkan banyak kekeliruan antara UMNO, Pas serta Bersatu dan kedudukan ketiga-tiganya di dalam MN atau PN.

Pas yang sudah berada di dalam MN, kini mahu menyertai PN dan ia sama seperti Bersatu yang menaja penubuhan PN, tetapi setuju juga menyertai MN.

Hanya UMNO yang berbeza iaitu mahu bersama MN, namun enggan menyertai PN.

Lalu, ke mana akhirnya hubungan mereka itu?

Bolehkah ketiga-tiga parti itu bersatu hati, baik di dalam MN atau PN atau salah satu gabungan itu terpaksa dikorbankan?

Antara MN dan PN, mana yang lebih dulu bakal terpecah?

GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE ABOVE ARTICLE

The ruling government now is the National Alliance or PN, although it has not yet been registered as a legitimate coalition.

Although UMNO and BN are the largest group of MPs in PN, but it has confirmed that they will not join PN after being registered later.

The agreement between UMNO and BN in PN is solely until the end of the GE14 Parliamentary term, while for GE15, UMNO and BN are only committed to working with Pas through Muafakat Nasional or MN.

MN is also not a legitimate coalition, only as a binding relationship for UMNO and Pas to work together and to avoid collisions with each other.

Through MN, UMNO and Pas will use their respective logos during the election, but will help each other.

While UMNO did not want to join PN, the party and Pas however agreed to invite Bersatu to join MN.

Nevertheless, the UMNO grassroots response was found to generally reject the entry of Bersatu into the MN.

In this case, Pas who is in MN not only agreed to bring Bersatu into the MN, but also confirmed that he would also join PN.

PN is basically a coalition that has become a government and now wants to be a political coalition sponsored by Muhyiddin Yassin.

With Muhyiddin sponsoring the establishment of PN, of course he will be the leader or chairman of the coalition later.

In other words, there are three different political entities now namely PN, MN and BN.

In BN, there are UMNO, MCA, MIC and PBS.

In MN there is UMNO and Pas and after this will be joined by Bersatu.

In PN, so far there is only Bersatu and the only party that has confirmed that it will join is Pas, while UMNO refuses to be with it, as well as other parties have not given any commitment.

While UMNO, which is already with BN, is only committed to be with MN, Pas and Bersatu want to be in more than one entity.

Pas, which has cooperated with UMNO through MN, also wants to join PN because there is Bersatu which gives the Islamic party many positions, positions and worldly favors that they have never imagined before.

Bersatu, despite sponsoring the establishment of PN, at the same time did not refuse to join MN to ensure a safer position in the next GE.

UMNO refused to join Bersatu in PN because it did not want to share seats, especially to the group of jumpers led by Hamzah Zainuddin and the group of traitors Azmin Ali who are now besieging Muhyiddin to save their political future.

However, this latest development shows a lot of confusion between UMNO, Pas and Bersatu and the position of all three in MN or PN.

Pas, who is already in MN, now wants to join PN and it is the same as Bersatu which sponsors the establishment of PN, but also agrees to join MN.

Only UMNO is different, that is, they want to be with MN, but refuse to join PN.

Then, where did their relationship end?

Can the three parties be united, either within the MN or PN or one of the coalition had to be sacrificed?

Between MN and PN, which one will be split first?

-https://shahbudindotcom.net/

