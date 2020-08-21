A Warisan leader has called PKR’s decision to use its own logo in the upcoming Sabah state elections as “unwise”, questioning why the party would reject the previously successful formula of using one flag for all Pakatan Harapan allies.

Tuaran Warisan division chief Rakam Sijim said in the 14th general election, all Pakatan Harapan allies had contested using one logo which managed to gain results.

“Why does PKR want to reject this (previously) successful formula in the Sabah state elections?” he said in a statement today.

Previously, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim announced that his party had decided to use its own logo in the Sabah state elections, despite earlier suggestions to use the Warisan logo.

Rakam said Sabah PKR chief Christina Liew had earlier stated that the party’s state leadership was still considering whether to use the Warisan logo to represent all of its allies, a group of parties he has described as “Warisan Plus”.

He insisted that the political cooperation involving Harapan allies in Sabah be referred to as “Warisan Plus” and not “Harapan Plus”.

Rakam said the success of the Warisan-led Sabah state government will have a great influence on voters in the upcoming elections.

As such, it makes sense for parties who are cooperating with Warisan, such as Upko and DAP, to use the party’s logo in the elections, he added.

“If PKR remains stubborn, it is not impossible that there might be infighting between Warisan Plus and PKR.

“This could happen if the PKR candidates’ letter issued by their president in Peninsular Malaysia is not in line with the cooperation at the state level.”

While Rakam hopes this would not happen, he said he was nonetheless prepared for such a scenario.

“We want strong cooperation in opposing a fractured opponent, but if there is no compromise then Warisan has to come first,” he stressed.

Malaysiakini has contacted Liew for further comment on the issue.

In a related development, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng lauded the Kota Kinabalu High Court’s decision this morning to dismiss former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman’s bid to challenge the dissolution of the state assembly.

He said the DAP will join the coming state election as a reliable partner to Warisan and it will await recommendations from the Sabah DAP and Warisan president Shafie Apdal on the matter. MKINI