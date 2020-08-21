UMNO GAGGED & TRUSSED UP LIKE A CHICKEN FOR SLAUGHTER BY ITS OWN LEADERS: ‘IF YOU DON’T LIKE IT, GET OUT’ – PAS YOUTH TICKS OFF WARRING UMNO WARLORDS ON ZAHID & MUHYIDDIN’S BEHALF OVER BERSATU ENTRY INTO MUAFAKAT? EVEN AS MAT HASAN PLEADS WITH SABAH UMNO NOT TO SPLIT UP OVER ZAHID’S PRIZED CLOWN BUNG MOKTAR

KUALA LUMPUR — PAS Youth has called upon all political parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to bring their grievances to the table, instead of engaging in pointless public debating.

Its deputy chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said such debates bring no benefit to the rakyat, and instead only lead to their confusion and doubt.

“Whatever internal decisions made in discussions at the highest levels of leadership should be clearly and positively explained to the rakyat, rather than doing so with ulterior motives,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Fadhli said recent developments — including Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s statement on the use of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) logo, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia joining Muafakat Nasional (MN) and the registration of PN — have been viewed seriously by PAS.

“We are of the view that both PN and MN came about due to the rakyat’s unhappiness at the performance of the former Pakatan Harapan government.

“Since its collapse in February, the rakyat is generally satisfied with the PN government under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. With the Covid-19 pandemic today, they do not want to hear of unsavoury political goings-on that end up being the subject of much discussion,” he said.

With more pressing issues such as the loss of jobs and incomes, Ahmad Fadhli said it would be better for all parties involved to speak openly with one another instead.

“If that does not suit their interests, then suggest that it is no longer necessary to negotiate, and those elements who are dissatisfied with the status quo may contest on their own in the next general election,” he said. MALAY MAIL

Focus on winning, don’t split up, Mohamad Hasan tells Sabah Umno

TANJUNG MALIM ― Sabah Umno should not be divided before contesting the state election (PRN) this September, said Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said that the question of who will lead the Sabah PRN machinery is not important because the main goal is to win.

“Don’t split up. If it (the party) splits, it’s a recipe for losing. If we have yet to enter the ring and we already lost, it won’t do us any good,” he told reporters here, today.

He was commenting on several Sabah Umno leaders who did not agree with the appointment of Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to lead the BN machinery to face the state PRN because he has a pending court case.

On Wednesday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that it was reasonable for Bung Moktar to lead the party machinery to face the Sabah PRN.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the Sabah PRN to be held on September 26 with nomination day on September 12 and early voting on September 22.

Meanwhile, commenting on the report that PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed that PAS is a part of a pro-tem committee with Bersatu to officially register Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a coalition, Mohamad said Umno respected the stand made by PAS.

“PAS joins the PN, there is no issue because the Muafakat Nasional (MN) is non-binding. PAS can join PN because MN is not a registered body, it has not been registered yet because what we have is a charter of cooperation.

“Umno has made a stand that we don’t join PN, and PAS respects our stand, and PAS says it wants to join PN, we also respect PAS’ stand,” he said.

Earlier, Mohamad and the BN candidate for the Slim state by-election Mohd Zaidi Aziz spent time with local residents at the food court in Slim town here. -― Bernama

MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA

.