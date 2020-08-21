SURELY YOU DON’T EXPECT US TO GO TO JAIL WHEN WE CAN SQUEEZE MUHYIDDIN? ULTERIOR MOTIVES OR NOT, ZAHID & BUNG RIDE ROUGHSHOD OVER UMNO GRASSROOTS – YES, WE ARE INVITING BERSATU INTO MUAFAKAT, DEFIANT ZAHID ANNOUNCES – WHILE BUNG PROMISES LINEUP OF ‘YOUNG OR NEW’ FACES IN IMPLICIT THREAT TO THE ‘OLD FACES’ PROTESTING HIS LEADERSHIP

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today confirmed the party and PAS are inviting Bersatu to join their Muafakat Nasional political pact, putting an end to the polemics surrounding the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Zahid announced that the decision to invite Bersatu was made at a meeting chaired by the deputy presidents of Umno and PAS.

“A Muafakat meeting chaired jointly by Mohamad Hassan (Umno deputy president) and Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PAS deputy president) reached the decision to invite Bersatu into Muafakat.

“The PAS president (Abdul Hadi Awang) and I have both signed an invitation letter to Bersatu based on the meeting’s decision,” Zahid added.

On Aug 15, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the party’s inclusion in Muafakat would be finalised in the near future.

He said that the plan to join the pact had received the nod from Bersatu’s supreme council.

By having Bersatu on board, Muafakat is expected to become the largest political coalition that supports the Perikatan Nasional governing coalition.

However, Bersatu’s plan to join Muafakat had received negative feedback from several Umno leaders.

Mohamad had previously stated that Umno grassroots were uneasy with Bersatu joining Muafakat, while Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had listed five reasons why the party grassroots were upset with Bersatu. MKINI

