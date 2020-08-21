SURELY YOU DON’T EXPECT US TO GO TO JAIL WHEN WE CAN SQUEEZE MUHYIDDIN? ULTERIOR MOTIVES OR NOT, ZAHID & BUNG RIDE ROUGHSHOD OVER UMNO GRASSROOTS – YES, WE ARE INVITING BERSATU INTO MUAFAKAT, DEFIANT ZAHID ANNOUNCES – WHILE BUNG PROMISES LINEUP OF ‘YOUNG OR NEW’ FACES IN IMPLICIT THREAT TO THE ‘OLD FACES’ PROTESTING HIS LEADERSHIP

Politics | August 21, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today confirmed the party and PAS are inviting Bersatu to join their Muafakat Nasional political pact, putting an end to the polemics surrounding the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Zahid announced that the decision to invite Bersatu was made at a meeting chaired by the deputy presidents of Umno and PAS.

“A Muafakat meeting chaired jointly by Mohamad Hassan (Umno deputy president) and Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PAS deputy president) reached the decision to invite Bersatu into Muafakat.

On Aug 15, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the party’s inclusion in Muafakat would be finalised in the near future.

He said that the plan to join the pact had received the nod from Bersatu’s supreme council.

By having Bersatu on board, Muafakat is expected to become the largest political coalition that supports the Perikatan Nasional governing coalition.

However, Bersatu’s plan to join Muafakat had received negative feedback from several Umno leaders.

Mohamad had previously stated that Umno grassroots were uneasy with Bersatu joining Muafakat, while Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had listed five reasons why the party grassroots were upset with Bersatu. MKINI

Bung promises new, young faces in Sabah BN line-up

Sabah BN head Bung Moktar Radin promised that 85 percent of the coalition’s candidates for the upcoming state elections will be made up of new or young faces.

The remainder will comprise those who have stood for elections before. However, these “old” candidates will have to fulfil certain requirements first.

“If we see that the people still want (these candidates who have stood before), we will field them again,” he told SuaraTV in an interview.

During the 2018 elections, Sabah BN – then a coalition of seven parties – had won 29 seats out of 60.

The Kinabatangan MP, who is expected to be fielded in Lamag, said youths play an important role in the country.

“The youths of today are different from before. They should be made leaders. Our new deal will give the youths confidence in BN and Umno.

“If BN is unable to absorb the youths (as leaders) in five years, the rakyat can kick us out,” he added.

To a question on caretaker Chief Minister Shafie Apdal’s ongoing roadshow, which has seen him present land titles across the state, Bung said this was not out of the ordinary. However, he questioned the timing.

He stated that efforts to provide landowners with native titles, as opposed to communal titles, was initiated during the BN era, but was only completed now.

“I don’t think that the titles will work as election bait … but he chose to do it near the election to make it look as though it is a ‘gift’ from his administration,” Bung said. – MKINI

MKINI

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle