SURELY YOU DON’T EXPECT US TO GO TO JAIL WHEN WE CAN SQUEEZE MUHYIDDIN? ULTERIOR MOTIVES OR NOT, ZAHID & BUNG RIDE ROUGHSHOD OVER UMNO GRASSROOTS – YES, WE ARE INVITING BERSATU INTO MUAFAKAT, DEFIANT ZAHID ANNOUNCES – WHILE BUNG PROMISES LINEUP OF ‘YOUNG OR NEW’ FACES IN IMPLICIT THREAT TO THE ‘OLD FACES’ PROTESTING HIS LEADERSHIP

Sabah BN head Bung Moktar Radin promised that 85 percent of the coalition’s candidates for the upcoming state elections will be made up of new or young faces.
The remainder will comprise those who have stood for elections before. However, these “old” candidates will have to fulfil certain requirements first.
“If we see that the people still want (these candidates who have stood before), we will field them again,” he told SuaraTV in an interview.
During the 2018 elections, Sabah BN – then a coalition of seven parties – had won 29 seats out of 60.
The Kinabatangan MP, who is expected to be fielded in Lamag, said youths play an important role in the country.
“The youths of today are different from before. They should be made leaders. Our new deal will give the youths confidence in BN and Umno.
“If BN is unable to absorb the youths (as leaders) in five years, the rakyat can kick us out,” he added.
To a question on caretaker Chief Minister Shafie Apdal’s ongoing roadshow, which has seen him present land titles across the state, Bung said this was not out of the ordinary. However, he questioned the timing.
He stated that efforts to provide landowners with native titles, as opposed to communal titles, was initiated during the BN era, but was only completed now.
“I don’t think that the titles will work as election bait … but he chose to do it near the election to make it look as though it is a ‘gift’ from his administration,” Bung said. – MKINI
MKINI
