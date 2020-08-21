ANWAR’S SODOMY ACCUSERS CAUGHT RED-HANDED TELLING MORE DESPERATE LIES – AS THEIR ROLE IN FABRICATING LATEST SEX SCANDAL ON BEHALF OF SOON-TO-BE-EXPOSED POLITICAL MASTERS GETS UNSTUCK: ‘IT’S BASELESS & DEFAMATORY’ – BUKIT AMAN RAPS RPK REPORT THAT CID NO.2 MIOR IS THE UNCLE OF ANWAR’S AIDE FARHASH – BUT SURELY THE IGP CAN DO MORE THAN CONDEMN THE FAKE NEWS SPREADERS?

Police have rubbished claims that Bukit Aman CID deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid has been dismissing cases related to the political aide of a senior politician.

CID director Huzir Mohamed (above) said in a statement issued late yesterday that social media reports claiming that Mior Faridalathrash is the uncle of Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak are baseless and defamatory.

He said that none of the cases involving Farhash was investigated by Mior Faridalathrash and that the cases involving Farhash and his boss Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president, were investigated by a special investigation team overlooked by the CID director.

“The direction and decision making involved in any of the cases were never made by him (Faridalthrash) because they will be decided by the special investigation team based on available evidence and statements.

“At any given time, he has never met Farhash or Anwar… all decisions to press charges are under the jurisdiction of the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” Huzir said in clarifying that there was no interference in any investigation against Farhash or Anwar as alleged.

In his statement, Huzir added that police always take a non-partisan stand in investigating any case, and conduct their investigations professionally.

The allegation first surfaced on blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin’s portal Malaysia Today on Thursday, in which he claimed that Mior is the uncle of Farhash and alleged a conflict of interest.

– Bernama

