MUHYIDDIN BACKING HIM? SO WHAT! MUSA AMAN IS STUCK – DESPERATE TO STOP SABAH POLLS WHERE HE CAN LOSE HIS SHIRT, EX-CM APPEALS 5 MINUTES AFTER COURT REJECTS HIS APPLICATION TO CHALLENGE GOVERNOR’S CALL TO DISSOLVE STATE ASSEMBLY

MUSA AMAN IS STUCK – DESPERATE TO STOP SABAH POLLS WHERE HE CAN LOSE HIS SHIRT, EX-CM APPEALS 5 MINUTES AFTER COURT REJECTS HIS APPLICATION TO CHALLENGE GOVERNOR'S CALL TO DISSOLVE STATE ASSEMBLY
MINUTES after the High Court in Kota Kinabalu ruled on the dissolution of the Sabah Assembly, former chief minister Musa Aman and 32 assemblymen filed an appeal.
Lawyer Tengku Fuad Ahmad said the appeal was filed five minutes after the judgment was made.
Judicial Commissioner Leonard David Shim dismissed a filing by 33 assemblymen for a judicial review of Governor Juhar Mahiruddin’s decision to dissolve the state legislative assembly on July 30.
Tengku Fuad said there were two good points in the court’s ruling today: the judge had found that the assemblymen have a right to bring the case, and the judge appeared to make a finding that Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal had actually lost the majority and had to resign or dissolve the state assembly.
“The notice of appeal had been filed by my office five minutes after the judgment was made. This fight continues, we have not given up and my clients have not given up either,” he told reporters outside the high court.
Meanwhile, Sabah Attorney-General Brenndon Keith Soh said there should not be any uncertainty whether the state election should continue or not following today’s ruling.
“The court has dismissed the case against the respondents, no leave granted… the democratic process for state election is to continue and is now in place and the Election Commission has a duty to ensure the state polls is held within 60 days of the dissolution.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about the lawyer or any persons. This case today is about upholding the state constitution, about the people of Sabah, a proof that democracy is alive in Sabah,” he said.
Soh said the court has decided the dissolution is valid and lawful, thus the court decision should be respected by all the parties. – Bernama
Court dismisses Musa’s challenge to Sabah assembly dissolution
He said the governor’s decision was non-justiciable and that he had acted within his power as provided under the state constitution.
Musa, the former chief minister, and 32 other assemblymen had filed for a judicial review, arguing that Juhar was not properly advised when he dissolved the assembly.
The legal challenge came following Shafie’s announcement on July 30 that he had Juhar’s consent to dissolve the assembly with immediate effect to pave the way for a state election within 60 days.
Shafie’s move came just a day after Musa had said on July 29 that he had the support of 32 assemblymen, the number required for a majority in the state legislative.
Sabah’s snap election has been fixed for September 26. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
