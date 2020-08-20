Sodomy 3 Getting More Complicated: Now There Are TWO SDs

A MAN who recently made a statutory declaration (SD) alleging sodomy by an opposition MP today expressed concerns for his safety.

Speaking to The Malaysian Insight, the man said that his personal information was being shared online by certain quarters.

He said he had also received abuse on the internet.

“I am in deep trouble. I am scared for my life. My personal information is being shared online. My phone number, my address is all in the open now. Netizens have accused me of so many things.

“I feel sorry for my family. I am sick of all these accusations saying that I made money from this issue. I did not get anything,” he said.

He said he was influenced by an NGO leader into making the accusations. He confirmed that he had filed a police report against Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin president Ramesh Rao for “manipulation” and Malaysia Today blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin for publishing his SD.

“I felt Ramesh was insincere therefore I decided to reveal his involvement,” he said.

Ramesh had earlier told The Malaysian Insight that he did not coerce the man into making the sodomy claims.

“He (the complainant) came to me to complain about this. The incident happened seven years ago. He drafted an SD and we brought him to a top cop and we corrected the SD,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh said the man had also approached another group of people demanding hush money.

“He was the one who approached me. He wanted to do a medical report. I also found out he approached other people demanding money,” he said.

The man denied approaching Ramesh. It was the other way round, he said.

“I did not know him. He approached me instead,” he said.

He said that he had been to Bukit Aman about the matter three times this week alone.

“I have lodged a police report against Ramesh. I will let the police handle this matter,” he said.

In his SD dated June 29, 2020, the man said he was sodomised by the politician four times in 2013 and was paid RM300 for it each time.

He said that on their fourth rendezvous, the MP had asked to be introduced to his friends.

“I introduced my friend and we met at the Concorde Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. After we met in the hotel room, I left and my friend stayed. I waited for an hour at the lobby before he came down.

“My friend said he was roughed up and that he also received RM300 from the politician,” the complainant said in his SD.

He said he had a record of all his conversations with the politician in his mobile phone.

Police two days ago questioned the man about the claims made in the SD and they also recorded the statement from the Commissioner of Oaths before whom the SD was signed. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

In his statement to the police, Aidil said a certain retired IGP looked through his October 2019 SD and advised him to change it because what he said was very damaging to the police force since it shows that the Special Branch laid a honey-trap to set Anwar up. THE CORRIDORS OF POWER Raja Petra Kamarudin Five days ago, on 15th August 2020, Malaysia Today published the Statutory Declaration (SD) made by Aidil Azim Abu Adam a.k.a. “Raja Goyang” dated 29th June 2020 regarding his sexual relationship with Anwar Ibrahim or “Sodomy 3” (READ MORE HERE). The Malaysian police (PDRM) has since been investigating this allegation (the investigation which is still ongoing) and some interesting things have emerged. SD1: 25th October 2019 (The original version) SD2: 29th June 2020 (The amended version) First of all, Aidil’s 29th June 2020 SD is his SECOND SD. It is a shortened version of his first SD made on 25th October 2019. It seems Aidil’s first SD, which has an extra two pages, implicates several Special Branch officers — who are named in that SD — in the conspiracy to lay a honey-trap for Anwar Ibrahim. IGP Abdul Hamid Bador was the then Deputy Director of the Special Branch and in charge of “Special Ops” What makes it even more interesting is the fact that the current IGP, Abdul Hamid Bador, was the then Deputy Director of the Special Branch and was in charge of “Special Ops” — Sodomy 3 being one of these Special Ops. According to what Aidil alleges in the first SD of October 2019, he was recruited by the Special Branch to seduce Anwar and to get him into bed, whereby the Special Branch would video-record the action. Hence, said Aidil, there is a video recording of him and Anwar in bed, which the police have in their safe-keeping. Aidil alleges it was a honey-trap set up by the Special Branch and that there are videos In his statement to the police, Aidil said a certain retired IGP looked through his October 2019 SD and advised him to change it because what he said was very damaging to the police force (PDRM) since it shows that the Special Branch laid a honey-trap to set Anwar up. The fact that Anwar walked into the honey-trap and did commit sodomy may be overshadowed by the fact that the police or the Special Branch set Anwar up. Anwar will then be able to play “the victim of an evil conspiracy”. This second SD of June 2020 was drafted by the retired IGP. Basically, it retains the original allegation but minus the involvement of the police, the honey-trap, the video-recording, etc. Mior Faridalathrash Wahid is said to be the uncle of PKR’s Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak There is also a conflict of interest in the investigation because the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal), DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, is said to be the uncle of Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, Anwar’s political secretary and PKR Perak chief. Hence there is a suspicion this case may be “buried” and marked NFA (no further action). Phew…Anwar has more lives than a cat. It looks like, yet again, Anwar is going to escape. Wil Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, Anwar’s political secretary and PKR Perak chief, manage to “bury” this Sodomy 3 case?

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his loyal servant the IGP has Anwar over a barrel. PM9 or Sodomy 3? Yang mana satu nak? Pilih! This is almost like Hobson's Choice — meaning you are not really being given a choice but a take-it-or-leave-it ultimatum. THE CORRIDORS OF POWER Raja Petra Kamarudin The IGP, Abdul Hamid Bador, is angry that "police resources are being wasted" investigating Anwar Ibrahim's latest alleged "Sodomy 3" crime. Come on, Hamid! What "wasting police resources"? It's not like the police are busy investigating the illegal gambling dens all over Malaysia that have been operating for the last 30 years and sometimes within walking distance of the police station. Or are the police busy searching for the supposedly RM1.1 billion worth of cash and valuables seized from Najib Tun Razak's condo at the Pavilion Residences which have gone missing? It seems only about RM500 million of the RM1.1 billion still remains. So where is the RM600 million more? Actually, Hamid is not being honest. He is fed up not because this is the third sodomy case involving Anwar but because it is the 13th case. Yes, there are 13 files that the police have opened and that is why Hamid is pissed. And this came from Hamid's own mouth. Anyway, this "fed up that the police resources are being wasted" is an early warning shot to prepare Malaysians for the possibility that, in the end, the case will be dropped due to "lack of evidence". Anwar is being given a choice. Continue to push to become PM9 and the Sodomy 3 investigation will proceed. Drop the push to become PM9 and the Sodomy 3 investigation will also be dropped. Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his loyal servant the IGP has Anwar over a barrel. PM9 or Sodomy 3? Yang mana satu nak? Pilih! This is almost like Hobson's Choice — meaning you are not really being given a choice but a take-it-or-leave-it ultimatum.

