HOW COME MUHYIDDIN DIDN’T INVITE HANIPA & ME TO JUMP SHIP? ‘FRUSTRATED’ MUJAHID TRASHES RUMORS 6 AMANAH MPs TO DEFECT TO ALREADY-TOTTERING BERSATU: YET IF THEY DID, THE ‘PAYOUT’ WOULD HAVE TO BE REALLY HUGE AS MUHYIDDIN’S DESPERATION IS NOW CLEAR FOR ALL TO SEE

Amanah vice president Mujahid Yusof Rawa said there is no reason for his party’s MPs to jump ship and cross-over to Bersatu.

His comment followed rumours that six Amanah MPs would join the Muhyiddin Yassin-led party.

“I am ‘frustrated’ that Sepang MP Hanipa Maidin and I were not on the list of the six people speculated to leave the party. Maybe because we have been labelled as DAP servants.

“I am confident that those six MPs are not ‘hungry’ to join Bersatu. Who wants to join Bersatu when their members are leaving the party in an exodus. Bersatu is going nowhere,” Mujahid (above) said, as reported by Sinar Harian.

He said that just because many Bersatu members had left the party, that didn’t mean Amanah MPs would be joining Bersatu.

The former religious affairs minister was speaking during a political ceramah at Sungkai to support independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad in his Slim by-election campaign.

For the record, Amanah has 11 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

Yesterday, Amanah secretary-general Mohd Hatta Md Ramli refuted a portal which quoted a source as saying that six Amanah MPs would be joining Bersatu.

“It’s not true… no such thing,” he told Bernama.

