RETURN to Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), former prime minister Najib Razak said in a message in conjunction with the Islamic New Year (Maal Hijrah) that Muslims are observing today.

Returning to the former party and coalition that ruled Malaysia for six decades was akin to the spirit and meaning of the Hijra, the journey or migration of the Prophet Muhammad and followers from Mecca to Medina, he said.

“There are those who have left Umno, who have left BN for Pakatan Harapan. They thought this was the right choice.

“But it is not, because their migration has not brought good to the country, has not improved the people’s situation,” the former Umno president and BN chairman wrote on Facebook.

Najib said many people have lost their jobs, did not receive aid from the government, and are still in debt over the National Higher Education Fund and Felda loans even though they voted for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 2018 elections.

“Support Umno and BN as it is proven that we have taken care of the people.”

Najib is currently Pekan MP and BN advisor, with no other formal positions in Umno or BN, while facing several corruption trials related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He is also waiting for his appeal against his conviction and sentencing for the SRC International Sdn Bhd trial.

Currently in the midst of his 1MDB trial, he has been given reprieve by the court to attend Dewan Rakyat sittings until the end of the month.

He is also helping the Umno candidate in the Slim by-election, ahead of polling on August 29, with campaign appearances on the weekends. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

