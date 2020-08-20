BOMBSHELL – RETURN TO UMNO & BN – ‘GUILTY’ NAJIB OPENS THE DOOR TO MUHYIDDIN & CO IN MUSLIM MESSAGE – EVEN AS OBJECTIONS WITHIN HIS OWN PARTY PILE UP – BUT WASN’T HE THE ONE WHO SACKED & CHASED THEM OUT FOR THE SAKE OF 1MDB LUCRE? WHILE ANOTHER ‘TROUBLED’ UMNO WARLORD ANNUAR MUSA DECLARES NOTHING WRONG TO REGISTER PERIKATAN AS ‘FUTURE OPTION’
RETURN to Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), former prime minister Najib Razak said in a message in conjunction with the Islamic New Year (Maal Hijrah) that Muslims are observing today.
Returning to the former party and coalition that ruled Malaysia for six decades was akin to the spirit and meaning of the Hijra, the journey or migration of the Prophet Muhammad and followers from Mecca to Medina, he said.
“There are those who have left Umno, who have left BN for Pakatan Harapan. They thought this was the right choice.
“But it is not, because their migration has not brought good to the country, has not improved the people’s situation,” the former Umno president and BN chairman wrote on Facebook.
Najib said many people have lost their jobs, did not receive aid from the government, and are still in debt over the National Higher Education Fund and Felda loans even though they voted for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 2018 elections.
“Support Umno and BN as it is proven that we have taken care of the people.”
Najib is currently Pekan MP and BN advisor, with no other formal positions in Umno or BN, while facing several corruption trials related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
He is also waiting for his appeal against his conviction and sentencing for the SRC International Sdn Bhd trial.
Currently in the midst of his 1MDB trial, he has been given reprieve by the court to attend Dewan Rakyat sittings until the end of the month.
He is also helping the Umno candidate in the Slim by-election, ahead of polling on August 29, with campaign appearances on the weekends. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Nothing wrong with registering PN as a future option, says BN sec-gen
PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Annuar Musa today said the coalition has no qualms about PAS being part of a pro tem committee with PPBM to officially register Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a coalition.
He said it was not wrong to register PN as a coalition as it could be an option for the future, adding that a coalition registration only needs two parties.
“Umno remains committed to BN and to strengthening Muafakat Nasional (MN) as a platform to unite the ummah and the Malays.
“The involvement of PAS and other parties in the pro tem committee to register PN is the party’s right and does not go against the memorandum of understanding or MN charter,” he said in a series of Twitter posts.
He maintained that Umno would not be part of PN but would continue to work with parties which share the same struggle.
PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan yesterday confirmed that the party was part of the pro tem committee with PPBM, adding that he was unsure if BN would be joining the committee.
Takiyuddin also confirmed that his party had agreed to officially register PN.
Umno previously said it would not be joining PN, saying it wanted to strengthen MN, its political alliance with PAS. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY