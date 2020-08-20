DON’T CALL US POLITICAL PROSTITUTE, CALL US KINGMAKER! UMNO’S BULLY NATURE PRECEDES ITSELF – FEARFUL OF BEING SHAFTED OVER ELECTION SEATS, WEAK HADI & CO SLEEP WITH MUAFAKAT & MAKE LOVE TO PERIKATAN – BUT THE PROMISCUOUS MOVES ALREADY BACKFIRING, THE POLITICAL REPERCUSSIONS DIRE AS CONFUSED PAS SUPPORTERS QUESTION WHAT THE HELL THEIR PARTY NOW STANDS FOR

PETALING JAYA: PAS is eyeing to become the kingmaker in the next general election as it sets up a pro tem committee with PPBM to register Perikatan Nasional (PN), according to two party insiders.

One of them said PAS is hoping to balance the “power” that Umno has over PAS in Muafakat Nasional (MN).

“PAS is willing to work with Umno and PPBM. This will see Umno depending on PAS through MN, and PPBM hinging on PAS through PN,” he told FMT.

Yesterday, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed that PAS was part of a pro tem committee with PPBM to officially register PN as a coalition. However, Takiyuddin said he was unsure if Barisan Nasional (BN) would be joining the committee.

Umno had previously announced that it would not be joining PN, saying instead that it wanted to strengthen MN, its political alliance with PAS.

The insider also said PPBM was not a threat to PAS but Umno could be a threat as it had more MPs.

“This makes Umno stronger and they may not give their seats to PAS during GE15,” he said.

Because of that, PAS was using PPBM to “balance out Umno and using Umno to put pressure on PPBM”.

According to him, PAS wanted to be the key player in the coming polls. Umno needed PAS to form a government by wooing Malay votes but PAS was aware the move would benefit Umno which would win more seats.

PPBM, he said, needed PAS as it did not have the grassroots support.

“All three Malay parties are trying to balance each other out. They don’t want to say anything openly so they ‘silat’ with each other indirectly,” he added.

Another insider said the announcement by Takiyuddin was also to prepare themselves for the coming Sabah election on Sept 26.

“They know Umno is unlikely to give PAS the number of seats they want in Sabah. To counter this, they are going to launch the PN party logo and flag soon as a test run in the Sabah polls,” he claimed.

He also said several Sabah parties were expected to join PN. “Umno thinks they are strong but they can’t go far without the other parties.”

Last week, PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin announced that it would join MN, resulting in mixed reactions from Umno leaders, with some stating they welcomed the move and others reminding PPBM not to demand for seats.

BN has 42 parliamentary seats, PPBM 32 and PAS 18.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

