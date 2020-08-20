PETALING JAYA: Blogger A Kadir Jasin today said the opposition from Sabah Umno leaders to Bung Moktar Radin leading Barisan Nasional’s (BN) election campaign in the state was a huge slap in the face for party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook post, the former newsman also said he was not surprised that Zahid had chosen Bung to steer the coalition’s machinery in Sabah as both were facing trial and would likely stick together.

On Tuesday night, Umno Supreme Council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan led 12 Sabah Umno division chiefs in opposing Bung’s appointment, saying it was not discussed and thus went against the full autonomy granted to the state last year.

They said they did not want a leader who had to attend court to answer corruption charges to campaign for the coalition in the Sept 26 state election.

However, Zahid said it was reasonable for Bung to lead the charge as he was the Sabah BN chairman.

In his post, Kadir said the opposition to Bung made sense.

“How can Umno attack its opponents if it always has to defend its state and national chiefs who are on trial?”

He added that this was without taking into account the conviction of former prime minister Najib Razak, whom he described as Umno’s “de facto number one”.

He said Umno’s Achilles heel was that many of its leaders had either been convicted or were on trial.

He also said Sabah Umno enjoyed autonomy and a higher level of freedom than other state chapters.

“So when they disagree with the president’s decision, the implications for the president are worse.”

Sabah Umno split can cause BN’s defeat, say analysts