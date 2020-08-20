‘Muhammad Zahid implicating me in graft case to save his neck’ – Mohd Isa

Former MACC chief Mohamad Shukri Abdull denied claims that the commission’s detention facilities are haunted.

He said this in response to former Felda chairperson Mohd Isa Abdul Samad’s testimony at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Monday.

Shukri said he has never heard of such stories regarding the lockup in his over 30 years of service with the MACC and its predecessor the Anti-Corruption Agency.

“I have never received reports claiming the MACC’s lockups are haunted, whether from MACC officers or outsiders,” he told Malaysiakini when asked about Isa’s claim.

On Monday, Isa claimed that his former special political officer Muhammad Zahid Md Arip had implicated him in corruption allegations totalling RM3 million to avoid being charged.

He said Zahid told him he was forced to do so under duress after being harassed by a “ghost” in the MACC lockup.

Isa said, “I met him (Zahid) when his uncle died in 2018. I greeted him and commented that he looked thin. He said while he was under remand, there were all sorts of things (that happened).

“He was detained at the old MACC building and said that one of the cells was haunted. Due to fear and being under duress, he had to implicate me to set himself free,” Isa reportedly said during the examination-in-chief by his counsel Salehuddin Saidin. – MKINI

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (pix) disclosed in the High Court yesterday that his former special political officer, Muhammad Zahid Md Arip was a person who liked ‘to jump from one political party to another’ and used other people to save his neck. He said Muhammad Zahid who has served with him for six years since 2011, really likes to crossover from one party to another, he jumped from Umno to PKR and criticised Anwar (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and Azmin (Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali) … then re-entered Umno and supported Najib (Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak). “After that, when Najib did not appoint him as political secretary, he finally followed Tun (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) … when Pakatan Harapan won he became Tun’s political secretary,” said Mohd Isa during the examination-in-chief by his counsel Datuk Salehuddin Saidin on the second day of defence proceedings in connection with the nine corruption charges he faced. He added that after the ‘Sheraton move’ Muhammad Zahid was no longer with Dr Mahathir and now he supports Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. “Tun Mahathir has issued a statement about his political secretary having a problem with the court. He (Muhammad Zahid) asked Tun Mahathir to tell the court to stop hearing his case. Although at that time he had not been charged. “He (Muhammad Zahid) does not have a fixed principle,” said Mohd Isa. Questioned by Salehuddin, whether Muhammad Zahid’s action in associating his name in this case was to save his neck, Mohd Isa replied: “That is his motive.” Mohd Isa also agreed with his counsel on his statement (regarding being harassed by a ghost) what happened to Muhammad Zahid was true. On the first day of the defence proceedings, Mohd Isa told the court that Muhammad Zahid was under duress because he was harassed by a ‘ghost’ in the detention cell of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) building, believed to be haunted, and had implicated him (Mohd Isa) in the alleged corruption charge to escape from being charged himself. The former Felda chairman also agreed with his lawyer that during the trial only Muhammad Zahid testified that he (Mohd Isa) received the money while other witnesses stated that the money was received by Muhammad Zahid. Mohd Isa faced nine charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM3,090,000 from the board member of Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd, Ikhwan Zaidel through Muhammad Zahid, as a token of gratitude to help approve the purchase of a hotel by Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB) at RM160 million. The trial before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali would resume on Sept 3. — Bernama MKINI / BERNAMA

