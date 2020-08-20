‘Muhammad Zahid implicating me in graft case to save his neck’ – Mohd Isa

‘GHOSTS’ HAUNTING MACC OR CESSPOOL MALAY POLITICS? ‘I NEVER HEARD OF SUCH A THING’: EX-MACC CHIEF DEBUNKS PINT-SIZED ISA SAMAD’S TALL TALE OF SUPERNATURAL FORCES CAUSING HIS DOWNFALL – EVEN AS ISA HIMSELF SWITCHES TO DIRECTLY ACCUSING NAJIB & MAHATHIR’S ‘NO FIXED PRINCIPLE’ EX-AIDE OF BLAME GAME TO SAVE HIMSELF
Former MACC chief Mohamad Shukri Abdull denied claims that the commission’s detention facilities are haunted.
He said this in response to former Felda chairperson Mohd Isa Abdul Samad’s testimony at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Monday.
Shukri said he has never heard of such stories regarding the lockup in his over 30 years of service with the MACC and its predecessor the Anti-Corruption Agency.
On Monday, Isa claimed that his former special political officer Muhammad Zahid Md Arip had implicated him in corruption allegations totalling RM3 million to avoid being charged.
He said Zahid told him he was forced to do so under duress after being harassed by a “ghost” in the MACC lockup.
Isa said, “I met him (Zahid) when his uncle died in 2018. I greeted him and commented that he looked thin. He said while he was under remand, there were all sorts of things (that happened).
“He was detained at the old MACC building and said that one of the cells was haunted. Due to fear and being under duress, he had to implicate me to set himself free,” Isa reportedly said during the examination-in-chief by his counsel Salehuddin Saidin. – MKINI
