I AM THE MAN, I RUN THE GAME – ABOUT TO BE TOPPLED, BUNG TALKS BIG TO ASSERT AUTHORITY OVER ‘REBEL’ COLLEAGUES- BUT DUMBFOUNDED & SPEECHLESS WHEN ASKED ABOUT PLANS FOR ‘NEW DEAL OR STRATEGY FOR SABAH – WHILE ‘BLOW WITH THE WIND’ KHAIRY, WHO HIMSELF ABOUT TO LOSE HIS OWN REMBAU SEAT, PIOUSLY CALLS FOR NEGO ‘BEHIND CLOSED DOORS’

The head of the Sabah chapters of BN and Umno Bung Moktar Radin today reasserted his authority over the coalition by declaring that he “runs the game” in Sabah.

“Sabah’s people run the game. I run the game (in Sabah),” said Bung when interviewed by CNA in Parliament today.

Yesterday, national BN head Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Bung (above) will lead the coalition’s election campaign in Sabah and that the latter will also choose the coalition’s chief minister nominee.

This led to protests by some Sabah Umno grassroots, including party supreme council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan who called Zahid’s move “suicidal” because Bung was facing a criminal trial.

Bung was coy when asked if he was BN’s nominee for chief minister.

“Hopefully we can earn more seats after the election. Should be no problem for that,” he said.

On whether he has received the nod from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Bung did not provide a straightforward reply.

“For Sabah, of course we are autonomous. We choose our own,” he said.

One problem that Bung has to tackle as Sabah BN head is to ensure that they are not on a collision course with other Perikatan Nasional component parties.

For instance, four lawmakers who defected from Umno after the 2018 elections are currently not in any party and are believed to be lobbying Muhyiddin for the right to defend their seats.

Bung was coy about BN’s strategy for the upcoming election but promised that Sabah would be offered “a new deal”.

“Many issues actually. Cannot say it now. It is part of my strategy. You just wait and see.

“We will launch our manifesto and our new deal for Sabah,” he said.

