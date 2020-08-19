I AM THE MAN, I RUN THE GAME – ABOUT TO BE TOPPLED, BUNG TALKS BIG TO ASSERT AUTHORITY OVER ‘REBEL’ COLLEAGUES- BUT DUMBFOUNDED & SPEECHLESS WHEN ASKED ABOUT PLANS FOR ‘NEW DEAL OR STRATEGY FOR SABAH – WHILE ‘BLOW WITH THE WIND’ KHAIRY, WHO HIMSELF ABOUT TO LOSE HIS OWN REMBAU SEAT, PIOUSLY CALLS FOR NEGO ‘BEHIND CLOSED DOORS’

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin has advised Sabah Umno leaders to discuss matters concerning the party behind closed doors.
Khairy’s comment came following Umno supreme council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan expressing discontent over the party’s choice of Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin as director for the upcoming Sabah state election.
Rahman aired his concerns at a media conference yesterday.
“I appreciate that Rahman has put his point of view across but we are a month away from nomination day, so we have a lot to do in terms of seat negotiations with our partners.
“I am confident we will reach an agreement acceptable to everyone,” Khairy told a media conference today.
Khairy, who is the science, technology and innovation minister had earlier witnessed the launch of the National Technology & Innovation Sandbox by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Cyberjaya.
Yesterday, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Bung has full autonomy to manage the election including nominating BN’s chief minister candidate should the coalition win the state election on Sept 26.
Rahman, who is the Tuaran Umno chief, had labelled the decision as “suicidal.”
“It’s a suicidal move.
“No party in the whole world would put someone who has an active court case (and who is) attending court to become the leader for going into the election,” Rahman had said.
For the record, Bung is facing three corruption charges over bribes totalling RM2.8 million that were allegedly solicited during his tenure as Felcra chairperson.
Rahman further said that putting someone with personal problems to lead the Sabah polls campaign was an insult to Sabahans and that the selection was not discussed with the grassroots before it was announced.
MKINI
