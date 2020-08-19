TODAY MUHYIDDIN HUNGRILY KISSES HADI’S LIPS – WHEN BEFORE HE SCOLDED PROMISCUOUS PAS FOR SLEEPING WITH ROBBER NAJIB’S CORRUPT PARTY: INDEED IF MUHYIDDIN CAN BETRAY THE VERY ALLIES WHO HELPED HIM TO GET BACK INTO GOVT – WHO WON’T HE BACKSTAB FOR THE SAKE OF POWER, WARNS UMNO YOUTH CHIEF – ALREADY ‘GUILTY’ NAJIB HAS FELT THE LET-DOWN

The Perikatan Nasional alliance, which was cobbled together in haste following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government, continues to reveal signs of internal turmoil.

In a message to Umno’s leadership, Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki stated that the sentiments of the grassroots should not be ignored about including Bersatu in the Muafakat Nasional bloc, which comprises Umno, BN component parties MCA and MIC, as well as PAS.

Their concerns, he added, must be considered before a final decision is made on the matter.

Based on feedback from the ground, Asyraf outlined five major reasons for the uneasiness and topping the list is that Bersatu has many former Umno leaders who are perceived as having “betrayed the (Umno) struggle”.

“Fifteen Bersatu MPs are (former) Umno MPs who crossed over after winning (their respective seats) on the toil and sweat of the party (Umno) machinery at the grassroots level,” he added.

Secondly, he said Bersatu, formed prior to the 2018 national polls, was an Umno splinter party which divided the Malay electorate, resulting in the fall of the BN government in the last general election.

“Third, the statements by Bersatu’s top leadership (when part of the Harapan coalition) which demeaned Umno has hurt the feelings of the (Umno) grassroots,” he added.

The fourth reason, he said, was that Bersatu is divided into various factions, triggering the perception that the party is seeking to safeguard the positions of certain leaders as opposed to wanting to unite the Malays and champion the people’s welfare.

“Fifth… The cooperation with PAS went through a protracted process involving some 700 ceramah at the grassroots level until it was brought to the Umno general assembly to be debated and agreed on.

“(Whereas, the move to include) Bersatu (in Muafakat) is viewed by the grassroots as something being done in a hurry and out of desperation,” he added.

Reiterating his call on the leadership to listen to the grassroots, Asyraf expressed concern that to include Bersatu without support from the ground would derail Muafakat’s initial objective.

Last week, Bersatu president Muhyiddin said the party’s supreme council had agreed to the proposal to join Muafakat.

Muhyiddin, who is also the prime minister, said the unity of the three major Malay-based parties in one coalition would create stability for the country’s politics.

During his time with Harapan, Muhyiddin had launched several broadsides against Umno and PAS as well as Muafakat.

Among others, he had described Umno as corrupt and chided PAS for being an Islamic party that was willing to “lock lips (bercium mulut)” with a “robber” (perompak).

MKINI

