INTRIGUE OF THE WORST KIND AFOOT IN SABAH – ZAHID SACRIFICING SABAH UMNO TO MUHYIDDIN’S ‘END GAME FOR SURVIVAL’? WHAT DOES ZAHID & BUNG HAVE IN COMMON – MASSIVE GRAFT TRIALS THAT CAN LEAD DUO TO THE SAME PRISON AS NAJIB & ROSMAH! WHY DID 3 WARISAN-PLUS MPs INCLUDING SHAFIE & PKR’S CHRISTINA REFRAIN FROM VOTING AGAINST MUHYIDDIN’S BILL?

Something very interesting happened in Parliament two days ago. The Speaker of the Parliament adjourned the proceedings for about 10 minutes for no obvious reason. The social media has speculated many things. But there was a crucial vote that was taking place – the additional supply bill or something.

The Government (Perikatan Nasional) won the vote by 111 to 106 – by a mere FIVE votes. FIVE Members of Parliament were not in the Dewan. THREE of them were from Warisan in Sabah including Shafie Apdal. The other two were Tengku Razaleigh and Ongkili.

Even if the THREE Warisan MPs had been present and voted against the Government that would take it to 109 – still insufficient to tip the balance. N’theless why were the THREE Warisan MPs not in the Dewan? Yes they are busy campaigning for the Sabah elections but so are other MPs from Sabah – ALL of whom managed to be present in Parliament on that day. Keep this in mind.

So UMNO Sabah has rejected Zahid Hamidi’s selection of Bung Mokhtar to lead the BN election machinery in the upcoming Sabah State Elections.

UMNO Sabah says that since Bung Moktar is now in Court facing corruption charges it would be an embarrassment and suicidal for UMNO and the BN in Sabah to have Bung Mokhtar lead the election machinery. First here is the news in brief from FMT and the NST.

Zahid Hamidi announced Bung Mokhtar would lead BN machinery in Sabah

Bung Mokhtar is also Sabah Umno chief

12 Sabah Umno divisions discontent with Bung leading

describing it an “insult”

did not want leader in court on corruption charges to campaign in state election

.. costly step. .. an insult to Sabah said Rahman Dahlan, Tuaran Umno chief

Sabah has many high-calibre leaders and to appoint someone with personal problems is a huge insult to us (Umno members) and voters in Sabah.

“We have talked to Musa Aman but he refused to be head of the machinery.”

(OSTB : What? Musa Aman is a better candidate than Bung?)

Rahman Dahlan says Bung appointment not discussed with Sabah Umno

went against full autonomy granted to state last year

our stand supported by Sabah Umno leaders at all levels

our numbers of supporters will increase,” Rahman said.

Bung declined to comment on the issue

73 seats up for grabs in Sabah state assembly.

Sabah state polls on Sept 26

Nomination set for Sept 12.

Allowing Bung to lead BN machinery for state election suicidal

said Supreme Council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan

Bung facing corruption charge, would jeopardise party’s chance of winning

will put us on defensive

machinery should be headed by someone clear of negative perception

leader should not burdened by personal problems, he added.

view supported by Sabah Umno as well as Sabahans

decision contradicted spirit of Sabah Umno’s full autonomy

motion passed at Umno General Assembly last year

Sabahans want Sabah Umno to have freedom to determine direction

without intervention of Kuala Lumpur

It is time Umno listens to ‘shouts’ of people since 1963

want Sabah to determine their political direction

state Umno division leaders not consulted prior to Zahid’s announcement

Bung in two counts of receiving bribes of RM2.2 million and RM262,500

accused of taking bribes through his wife Zizie Ezette on June 12, 2015

also charge bribe of RM337,500 under Zizie Ezette on June 19, 2015

Granted that Bung is perhaps the dumbest _ _rd that floated down the Kinabatangan and that Zahid Hamidi is perhaps the dumbest _ _rd that has become leader of UMNO, in the eyes of “Kuala Lumpur” this may not necessarily mean that the collusion between these two goons will develop to become the perfect shit storm to hit UMNO Sabah.

There is possibly some strategy behind this. Maybe Kuala Lumpur wants UMNO Sabah to lose the State elections. What is meant by “Kuala Lumpur”? Kuala Lumpur means ALL of Kuala Lumpur.

It is obvious now that UMNO and Malay political dominance over the Federal Government is over dependent on the Parliamentary seats in both Sabah and Sarawak. Sabah and Sarawak can make or break the government in Kuala Lumpur. Sabah and Sarawak can make or break Malay political dominance from Kuala Lumpur.

The Sabah State elections are more important now to “manage” the power equation in the country. And the fact is (yes it is a fact) the outcome of the next general elections is anyone’s guess. Other than the DAP there are no more clear frontrunners who can be expected to maintain their present seat numbers.

Can UMNO increase their Parliamentary seats in the Semenanjung?

Can PKR, PAS, Bersatu etc increase their Parliamentary seats in the Semenanjung?

We really dont know. It will most likely become a complete toss-up. Meaning no more clear cut leaders.

So Sabah and Sarawak will play an even bigger role in determining who rules Putrajaya.

So it is in the interest of the boys on the Peninsula to reduce their over dependence on Sabah and Sarawak. To cut them down to size.

And of course it is important to have a friendly Chief Minister – even if he is from the ‘Opposition’.

It also looks like Shafie Apdal and Warisan will win the Sabah State elections. UMNO will lose anyway. Shafie Apdal will become Chief Minister again. No change. Back to square one. It will be status quo.

But when UMNO Sabah loses it will tame them. Keep them down in size. Come General Elections it will be easier for Kuala Lumpur to deal with UMNO Sabah.

Also when UMNO Sabah loses this State elections it will be easier to blame it on Bung, kick him out and move on from there. The outcome of his corruption trial will also be determined soon. So sayonara Bung.

So UMNO Sabah – you are being sacrificed.

Why were Shafie and two other Warisan MPs absent from Parliament?

