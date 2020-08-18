NEW SPEAKER AZHAR ALREADY A DISGRACE – WORSE THAN PANDIKAR: ACCUSED OF BIAS, AZHAR SAYS SUSPICIOUS 10-MINUTE RECESS BEFORE KEY VOTE WAS DUE TO COVID-19 SOP – AND ‘NO ONE OBJECTED’ – DESPITE THE LOUD PROTESTS FROM OPPOSITION MPs

Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun has defended the 10-minute break which was held before the start of bloc voting on the Budget 2020 reallocation in Parliament yesterday.
Azhar said he already informed the Lower House of this break duration last week and had not received any negative feedback.
“When I announced it last week I did not get any negative feedback from MPs,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.
Azhar’s announcement on the 10-minute break can be read on pages 47 and 48 of the Parliament Hansard for Aug 11.
However, the 10-minute break also takes into account Covid-19 physical distancing measures, such as elevators being limited to just five people at a time, instead of the regular capacity of 15.
“When I tried to explain this yesterday, my voice was drowned by the ‘excited’ voices of MPs eager to take part in the bloc vote,” Azhar added.
Yesterday, MPs called for a bloc vote on the budget reallocation bill, which sought to facilitate the restructuring of the cabinet following Perikatan Nasional’s rise to power.
When the 10-minute break took place, several MPs protested, asking if this was a purposeful delay because there were not enough government MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.
The bill passed with 111 votes against 106. MKINI
Speaker says no power to rule on Najib’s FB postings
Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said he does not have any authority to rule on Facebook postings made by former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.
Najib (BN-Pekan) yesterday claimed the opposition had tried to derail the government’s “Prihatin budget” that was conceived to save the economy from the Covid-19 crisis.
However, the bloc vote yesterday was on a bill to restructure Budget 2020 to facilitate the creation of new ministries when Perikatan Nasional took power. The bill on the government’s Covid-19 aid was only debated on today.
Pakatan Harapan MPs accused Najib of misleading the public on the issue.
Meanwhile, Hannah Yeoh (Harapan-Segambut), who Najib targeted yesterday, demanded a ruling against Najib for the misleading postings.
Azhar said he had not yet read what Najib wrote but noted that the standing orders did not give him any powers over matters that occurred outside the Dewan Rakyat.
“What powers do I have to correct (what was said on Facebook)?” he said.
Hanipa Maidin (Harapan-Sepang) disputed this and insisted that the speaker does have the necessary powers. Azhar requested the Amanah lawmaker write to him to prove him wrong.
Yesterday’s bill, which was passed with 111 votes against 106 in bloc voting, sought to restructure Budget 2020 tabled in 2019, without additional expenses, to facilitate PN’s new cabinet composition.
Whereas the debate on the bill to finance the government’s RM45 billion fiscal injection for Covid-19 aid only began today. This bill will go to a vote next week.
Lim Guan Eng (Harapan-Bagan) earlier said the opposition would vote in favour of the Covid-19 aid financing bill if the amount is doubled to RM90 billion.
Najib, who maintains that the opposition had rejected the Covid-19 aid bill yesterday, said on Facebook today that Lim’s demand was a “U-turn”. MKINI
