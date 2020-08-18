SELF-STYLED DE-FACTO DPM AZMIN THROWS A TANTRUM ON DEFENDING GOMBAK SEAT – BUT SNEAKY AS EVER STOPS SHORT OF DECLARING ‘I WILL CONTEST GOMBAK WITH OR WITHOUT BERSATU, UMNO OR PAS’ – WHICH HE MOST LIKELY MIGHT HAVE TO DO – AND LOSE HIS UNDPERPANTS

THREE-TERM Gombak MP Mohamed Azmin Ali won’t budge and will contest the next general election here despite an angry electorate, said an aide.

THREE-TERM Gombak MP Mohamed Azmin Ali won’t budge and will contest the next general election here despite an angry electorate, said an aide.

“The majority of the grassroots are still with PKR and we’re still solid.”

“The impact was minimal and yes, only a few loyalists left the party with him.

“We are not worried about Azmin and his splinter group. Our real threat is Umno and PAS and we are not denying that.

He said PKR’s real threat comes from PAS and Umno.

Gombak PKR is now keen to show that it can survive without Azmin and wants to win the seat to prove its point.

PKR sacked Azmin and his supporters but the group is set to join Bersatu soon.

They then joined forces with BN and PAS, along with parties from Sabah and Sarawak to form a new federal government.

His stock ecently fell in PKR-dominated Gombak following his exit from PKR with a group of lawmakers to Muhyiddin’s Bersatu.

In GE14, as a powerful and influential PKR deputy president, Azmin retained the seat by a whopping 48,721 votes against the BN and PAS candidates.

In the 2008 general election, Azmin received 40,334 votes to defeat a Barisan Nasional candidate by 6,867 votes, winning the seat held by Umno since its formation in 1995.

“In every election, his votes increased,” said the aide who refused to be identified.

“He has served Gombak without excluding anyone and this is evident by the numbers of votes he received in the last general election.

“Of course, he will stay and defend. We are confident he can retain the seat with his good track record.

MOHAMED Azmin Ali had an easy run retaining his Gombak parliamentary seat in the 14th general election compared with the previous two elections.

In the next elections, however, things may not be so easy for Azmin, given the disappointment of voters after he defected from PKR and Pakatan Harapan, which resulted in the fall of the previous government.

Worse, he also played a pivotal role in the pact’s demise by joining forces with Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu to see the return of BN and PAS as ruling parties in the Perikatan Nasional pact. PKR has since sacked Azmin and his followers.

Former PKR leader Zuraida Kamaruddin, who left the party with Azmin and other lawmakers, said there is a “grand event” planned next week to announce their membership in Bersatu.

Some Gombak voters The Malaysian Insight spoke to blamed Azmin for the collapse of PH and vowed to punish him in the next elections.

Zul, 50, said he is disappointed with Azmin for leaving PKR with other elected reps.

Hawker Zul, 50, says voters in Gombak have been supporting PKR for 20 years and are upset that their MP defected to Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Seth Akmal, August 18, 2020.

“For 20 years, we have been supporting PKR and suddenly, the candidate we chose to serve the people under the Pakatan Harapan banner left the party and joined the rival to form a government.

“I am personally disappointed with him. His action is a betrayal,” said the hawker who only wanted to be known as Zul.

Rahim Abdul Majid, a voter in Hulu Kelang – one of three state seats in Gombak – said the people in the constituency would definitely vote for a different candidate in the next elections.

“I think the people here will look for a replacement. Be it Umno or PAS, or maybe even from PKR. The people will look at a candidate with credibility. They are disappointed with Azmin,” he said.

Sharing Rahim’s sentiment is Firdaus Ahmad Asri, who said Azmin may face a tough time should he contest in Gombak again.

“It will not be easy for him this time. The people are upset. They may choose someone else this time. Since the majority of the people here voted for him the last time, he will need to explain when he comes here to campaign.”

For Parvathi Ramaiyah, PKR has served the constituency well since taking over in 2008. She said she may vote for Azmin again despite his recent move to defect from PH.

“Our welfare has been taken care of since PKR took over and we are satisfied. But I may vote for him again.”

Sankar and Puspa mirrored Parvathi’s view, saying that Azmin is well known among the Indian community in the district.

“We are satisfied with the MP and PKR. They have done a good job helping the poor. Come the next election, we may vote for Azmin, but our option is still open,” they said.

Flower sellers Sankar and Puspa say Azmin Ali is well known among the Indians in the district and that they will continue to support their MP. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Seth Akmal, August 18, 2020.

Muafakat Nasional factor

Gombak has three state seats – Hulu Kelang, Gombak Setia and Sg Tua.

Amanah’s Saari Sungib is Hulu Kelang’s three-term state rep while Sg Tua is helmed by Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari and Gombak Setia was won by Hilman Idham, one of Azmin’s loyalists in PKR, and who is now an independent assemblyman.

Azmin is now the de facto deputy prime minister in Muhyiddin’s government and is expected to join Bersatu soon.

Given that Bersatu is also set to be part of the Muafakat Nasional pact with Umno and PAS, there is a likelihood of him being given the same seat again, unless he wants to move out.

Local Umno and PAS leaders told The Malaysian Insight that they are prepared to work for MN candidates in the next general election.

Selangor Umno information chief Dr Abdul Rahman Bakri said seat negotiations in the state have been finalised but this was done before Bersatu officially joined the Umno-PAS pact.

“As far as I am concerned, we followed what was said by our president that there was only Muafakat Nasional. Therefore, our cooperation is only with MN partners.

“Moreover, seat talks are done and we are looking to make MN stronger,” said the Sabak Bernam Umno division chief.

A PAS spokesman in Gombak said the same thing, “Our yang dipertuan PAS in Gombak has made it clear that our partner is Umno.

“Azmin is not in the picture (for now) although at federal level we are also part of the government,” said the source, who declined to comment further.