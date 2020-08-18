DON’T MALAY VOTERS GET TIRED OF SODOMY – ANWAR UNDER SIEGE AGAIN: BUT IF MAHATHIR CAN ACCEPT PROTEGE AZMIN’S HAZIQ GAY SEX VIDEO SCANDAL – WHY SHOULD ANWAR BOTHER WITH LATEST ‘RAJA GOYANG’ SMEAR CAMPAIGN BY FOES FROM EITHER AZMIN CARTEL, UMNO OR CAMP MAHATHIR, THE FATHER OF ALL TRUMPED-UP SODOMY SCRIPTS

Police are investigating a statutory declaration (SD) that surfaced over the weekend accusing a prominent opposition political leader of committing sodomy.

However, it is believed the person who made the SD also lodged a police report claiming manipulation after the document was published on the Malaysia Today blog. But this could not be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Federal CID deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed that a police report was lodged regarding the SD.

“We have received the report and an investigation is being carried out. Our investigation will cover every aspect,” he told Malaysiakini.

According to the SD, which contained explicit details, the man claimed he had sex with the politician four times in 2013 at different hotels in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang.

He claimed that for each time, he was given RM300 cash.

The man alleged that upon the request of the politician, he had also introduced a friend to him. This friend was purportedly sodomised by the politician and paid the same amount as well.

The SD was dated June 29, 2020.

Malaysiakini contacted the commissioner of oaths in charge of the SD, who confirmed that it was filed and signed before her.

“Yes, the SD was made by the person who signed the document,” she said in a text message.

Malaysiakini also contacted the complainant. He confirmed that a police report was lodged but declined to comment further.

“I’m super depressed. This case is under police investigation. Let the police do their job,” he said.

Malaysiakini has reached out to the politician in question for comment over the allegations. MKINI

