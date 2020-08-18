State chief Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah said this was because only less than 30% of its 45,000 members in the state have made the move.

“This figure is not worrying because we have also received new applications to join Bersatu. We are still positive with the situation. I monitor from week to week at the division level to see how many have left,” he said at a press conference tonight.

He said most who left are also believed to have done so after failing to get positions within the party.

Meanwhile, Suhaimi said he was grateful that almost 1,000 delegates from Armada and Srikandi attended the conferences held in nine divisions to elect their respective wing leaders at the central level on August 15 and 16.

He said the figure showed Kedah Bersatu remained strong and steadfast behind Muhyiddin Yassin to continue leading the party’s struggle. – Bernama