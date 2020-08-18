MAHATHIR THE ‘GENIUS’ – AT LOSING MONEY BIG-TIME! GEELY’S LI, WHO TURNED AROUND MAHATHIR’S WHITE ELEPHANT PROTON, REVEALS ITS EPIC INEFFICIENCY – FOR EXAMPLE, PROTON HAD 1,700 CARS FOR ITS PAMPERED MANAGEMENT – EVEN WHEN IT WAS BLEEDING MONEY

Li Chunrong CEO of Proton set up Cross Function Team (CFT)

to identify, address internal issues company faced

same time develop new working culture for new Malaysia-China team

According to The Edge, before Geely, Proton suffered weak management

1st thing CFT recommended was Proton vendors reduce costs by 30%

Li insisted local vendors start cutting costs

“I asked vendors to reduce costs by 30%.

Proton cost-cutting involved closing down 3 regional parts centres (RPC)

also closed dozen warehouses across country

just four RPCs now (Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Shah Alam, Tanjung Malim).

number of company cars were trimmed

Li said Proton had whopping 1,700 cars for its management

too many for a company producing less than 100,000 cars annually

company twice as big in China only had four company cars

Proton has so many company cars

This is one of the examples how I reduce costs.

If I can do it, definitely the vendors can do

Li urged Proton dealers to upgrade dealerships to 3S or 4S standards

Li believes upgrading showrooms good for brand image, service improvement.

Currently, 124 3S and 4S centres throughout country

now, 124 3S and 4S centres so RPCs no longer necessary

“CFT develop a new culture TARI (teamwork, achievement, respect and integrity).

focus on business

only one reason why we are here — to do business

I don’t want Proton’s staff to be hooked on other things

Everyone here is making a living for themselves

Everyone here is a worker

we have same targets, let Proton be successful

Otherwise, we cannot understand each other

common interest to let Proton be successful Li added

My comments :

Apa beza Proton bawah Dr Mahathir dan Proton bawah Geely of China?

Proton Dr Mahathir bukan pakai duit bapak dia.

Depa bakar hangus duit rakyat. Taxpayer funded. Tuan-tuan yang bayar.

Proton bawah Geely pula pakai duit bapak dia. Duit dia sendiri. So they are careful how they spend their own money.

Then there are other ‘agenda bumiputra’ issues which caused Proton to fail.

Bumiputra car dealers had mostly one shoplot showrooms where they could display only one or two cars. So they could not become service centers. Hence Proton had to set up separate service centers. Meaning Proton had to pay rentals etc to store spare parts. Meaming Proton had to pay for the cost of the spare parts as well. All this cost money.

Now under Geely Proton insist that car dealers also be full fledged service and maintenance centers. The 3S and the 4S. This means now the dealers pay for the rentals, pay for the cost of the spare parts etc. Not Proton.

So Proton is now more businesslike. Why?

Sebab dia pakai duit bapak dia.

http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

