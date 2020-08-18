BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN DOWN TO HIS FINAL TRUMP CARD – SENDING ZAHID TO JAIL BEFORE CALLING FOR SNAP POLLS! WITH ‘GUILTY’ NAJIB UNABLE TO CONTEST GE15, COUP PM NOW ONLY NEEDS TO GET ZAHID OUT OF THE WAY TO BECOME ‘BIG BROTHER’ OF MUAFAKAT – THE OTHER UMNO WARLORDS INCLUDING KU LI ARE TOO TOOTHLESS TO FIGHT HIM

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak and his former deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, have something in common – both crooks could be prison cellmates. While disgraced Najib faces a total of 42 criminal charges related to money laundering, corruption and criminal breach of trust (CBT), the despicable Zahid has been slapped with record 87 charges for similar offences.

Therefore, it made perfect sense that Zahid was seen accompanied his former boss at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 28, 2020. Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali was about to deliver his verdict that day, which would find Najib guilty of all 7 charges related to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Bhd, a subsidiary of 1MDB sovereign fund.

Like Najib, who was clearly shocked over the guilty verdict and was sentenced to 12 years in jail together with the bonus of a fine of RM210 million thrown in, Zahid was both panicked and flabbergasted. The duo were extremely convinced that since their political party UMNO is part of the government, the High Court would have no choice but to throw out the case.

No former prime minister had ever been convicted and humiliated in such a way. For 61 years until the corrupt Barisan Nasional regime, of which UMNO was the backbone of the coalition, was defeated in the May 2018 General Election, the Judiciary system had been systematically perverted to protect 99% of corrupt UMNO top leaders from being sent to prison.

If the backdoor Prime Minister Muhyiddin refused to free Najib using backdoor channels, chances are very high that Zahid would suffer the same fate. But the Java-immigrant has no intention of going down without a fight. Not only was Zahid panicked, he was incredibly mad and furious too. Hence, he told reporters on the same day Najib was found guilty that UMNO would make a “drastic political move”.

Get real. If PM Muhyiddin Yassin wanted to, he could save the sorry arse of Najib. Besides, Najib hasn’t perfected his skill of not dropping the soap in the prison shower. But why should Muhyiddin rescue the same man who had sacked him in 2015? Allowing the judge to “do his job” – delivering a guilty verdict – would mean Najib cannot participate in the next snap election.

With Najib out of the race, Muhyiddin has eliminated his biggest rival, at least until the crook could convince the Court of Appeal to reverse the High Court’s verdict. If that fails, Najib can go to the Federal Court, the highest court and the final appellate court in the country, and tell the judges about his sobbing scam story. It would take up to a year for the appeals, if Najib is lucky.

Zahid was determined to pull UMNO out of Muhyiddin’s backdoor government, effectively brings down the loosely glued Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. But the man with an “IQ of a carrot” was advised against such a foolish move as the prime minister may be forced to go back to the Pakatan Harapan coalition, shutting all doors for Najib’s appeal and increasing Zahid’s chance of going to prison.

But Muhyiddin must be taught a lesson. UMNO President Zahid understood very well that after Najib, he is the biggest stumbling block to Muhyiddin’s plan to continue as prime minister after the next 15th General Election. Regardless whether Muhyiddin plans to rejoin UMNO or to be the dominant force in the present “Malay-Muslim” government consisting of UMNO-PPBM-PAS, Zahid must be eliminated.

On July 30, just 2 days after the UMNO president threatened to make a drastic political move, instead of pulling out, he announced that UMNO decided not to join Perikatan Nasional, the fragile and unofficial political alliance led by PM Muhyiddin. To humiliate Muhyiddin’s insignificant PPBM (Bersatu) party, Zahid claimed that the PM had expressed his desire to join Muafakat Nasional.

Muafakat Nasional is a desperate pact formalised by racist party UMNO and extremist Islamist party PAS – former political rivals – in September last year (2019), following the collapse of the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional regime. Amusingly, UMNO secretariat co-secretary Annuar Musa quickly clarified that PPBM was invited (in order to save face) to join the Muafakat Nasional alliance.

Annuar Musa, appointed as Minister of Federal Territories under Muhyiddin administration, is an example how UMNO itself is split into at least 2 factions – one that supports the prime minister due to lavish gifts of power and position, and another faction comprises powerless UMNO leaders like Najib, Zahid, Shahrir Samad, Khaled Nordin, Tengku Razaleigh and Puad Zarkashi.

But the fun has just begun. PAS claimed that UMNO did not consult it at all when Zahid told all and sundry about the party’s rejection of joining Perikatan Nasional coalition. It appeared that UMNO has shown its old bad habit of shoving whatever it likes down partners’ throat. Behind the scene, the three Malay-Muslims parties were scheming and back-stabbing each other.

Insiders said Muhyiddin had never expressed any desire for his party to join Muafakat Nasional, as claimed by Zahid. Instead, the PM who had betrayed his previous Pakatan Harapan government was planning to betray UMNO. The Perikatan Nasional coalition, once formalised, will include PPBM (Bersatu), PAS and even some Barisan Nasional component parties (presumably MCA and MIC) – without UMNO.

Apparently, both PPBM and PAS agreed that they cannot trust UMNO because the party, too obsessed of becoming the dominant force again, would eat them alive sooner or later. Hence, the safest option is to join Perikatan Nasional where the rules say all members will be accorded the “equal partners” status, obviously a model copied from Pakatan Harapan.

However, at the same time, PAS also realised that without UMNO, they can’t win the next election. The Islamist party knew Muhyiddin’s evil plan to break the UMNO-PAS pact with the exclusion of UMNO in the Perikatan Nasional coalition, a configuration that would see PPBM becomes the dominant force instead. Both PPBM and UMNO wanted PAS to choose sides.

Ultimately, PAS chose to sleep with both UMNO and PPBM, despite the painful memory of 1978, the year PAS was kicked out of the then-ruling coalition led by UMNO. The prime minister was dejected that the indecisive PAS backstabbed him. After all, PAS President Hadi Awang had pledged to support Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional on July 31, a day after Zahid rejected the coalition.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said while the Islamist party will continue to support Perikatan Nasional federal government under PM Muhyiddin, it will also stay together with UMNO in Muafakat Nasional. Essentially, the prostitute PAS agreed with UMNO President Zahid Hamidi and at the same time pledged to support PM Muhyiddin.

After failing to lure PAS out of the Muafakat Nasional, Muhyiddin had no choice but to announce over the weekend (Aug 15) that his party will officially join Muafakat. The traitor Muhyiddin is trapped. To make matters worse, Mahathir’s newly-founded party “Pejuang” is chipping away PPBM grassroots even before the party is officially formed – suggesting Muhyiddin’s fading popularity.

The proof of the pudding is in the eating. On the same day the lame duck prime minister announced his decision to join Muafakat, a humiliating incident occurred. During the launch of the Barisan Nasional Youth election machinery at Trolak Felda for the “Slim by-election”, PPBM youth leaders were booed and jeered by a supposedly ally, UMNO supporters.

The mocking initially started when UMNO Youth Chief Asyraf Wajidi Dusuki introduced young leaders at the event. More jeers and boos followed when UMNO president Zahid mentioned the presence of PPBM youths. Zahid lectured PPBM (Bersatu) – known as “Armada” – that the smallest party must show its “worthiness” in the by-election.

Zahid mocked PPBM – “We support the PM (Muhyiddin) and Perikatan Nasional, but we want the parties that we support to show their honesty and sincerity. I want to see 6,000 votes which went to Bersatu (in the 2018 general election) to come back to the BN candidate. If they can’t attract 6,000 or 8,000 votes, then we must ask: what’s the value of political cooperation with them?”

The next day, Annuar Musa quickly apologised over the “booing” insult experienced by the PPBM youth leaders. As the UMNO president, Zahid’s act was not only arrogant, childish and immature, but also contained elements of intimidation and threat. But Zahid wanted to send a message to PM Muhyiddin that it’s UMNO – not PPBM – that calls the shot in the Muafakat Nasional coalition.

The moment PPBM decided to abandon its own Perikatan Nasional and joined Muafakat Nasional, Muhyiddin has effectively lost his bargaining power. As a subordinate of the “Big Brother” in Muafakat, PPBM (31 MPs) can only play second fiddle to UMNO (39 MPs). PPBM can no longer demand more seats to contest but pray and hope it will be allowed to retain the seats that the party currently holds.

Unless Muhyiddin plays his trump card, sending Zahid to prison before calling a snap election, it’s hard to see how the PM could continue to lead after the 15th nationwide poll. Zahid deliberately humiliated PPBM youths to test how far he can bully and insult the lame duck prime minister. Now, when crooked Zahid says jump, the traitor Muhyiddin can only ask how high.

