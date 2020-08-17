111 MPs ONLY & YOU WANT TO BE PM? ANWAR SCREAMS AT MUHYIDDIN – YET HE SHOULD ALSO ASK WHY SHAFIE, PKR’S OWN CHRISTINA & UPKO’S WILFRED DID NOT VOTE TO MAKE IT 109 – WHILE MUHYIDDIN SHOULD FEAR WHAT IF NEW SPEAKER AZHAR HAD NOT FAVORED HIS SIDE WITH AN UNPRECEDENTED PRE-VOTE BREAK – AND WHY KU LI & MAXIMUS ONGKILI WERE ALSO ABSENT, WHAT IF DUO TURNED UP & SHOWED HAND TO REJECT HIM?

KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has once again disputed the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government after its Supply Bill was passed in Parliament with a razor-thin majority.

The Opposition Leader highlighted that the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020 only received 111 votes in favour against 106 against in the 222-member Parliament.

“The legitimacy of the current PN government has once again raised questions and disputes following the vote.

“Will this government endure with just the support of 111 MPs or will there be more episodes of enticement along with threats or position offerings?” Anwar said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Anwar said PH was satisfied with the reasons given by three MPs aligned to the pact who were absent during the vote on grounds that they were occupied with the Sabah state election set to be held next month.

The five absent MPs were Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili (PBS-Kota Marudu), Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Umno-Gua Musang), Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (Upko-Tuaran), Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) and Christina Liew (Harapan-Tawau).

On July 21, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tabled the Supplementary Supply (2019) Bill 2020 as well as the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020 in the Lower House to reallocate RM7.18 billion to facilitate the restructuring of the PN Cabinet.

According to Tengku Zafrul, this would not involve additional allocations and would be taken from the existing budget and savings.

The application for allocation was following the restructuring of a few ministries, establishment of several new ministries, and the dissolution of one ministry in line with the formation of the new cabinet on March 10, 2020.

The additional expenditure was applied for the Prime Minister’s Department totalling RM310.62 million, Treasury (RM17.25 million) and Treasury General Services (RM2.41 million).

The allocation was also for the National Unity Ministry (RM240.45 million), Rural Development Ministry (RM189.16 million), Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (RM102.60 million), as well as the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (RM10 million).

The rest of the allocation are for the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (RM12.41 million), Ministry of Environment and Water (RM306 million), Ministry of Housing and Local Government (RM70.37 million), and the Ministry of Higher Education (RM5.92 billion). MALAY MAIL

PN's supply bill passed, five MPs absent

PARLIAMENT | The Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020 was passed after 111 MPs voted in favour.

There were 106 MPs who voted against it while five were absent.

The five absent MPs were Maximus Ongkili (PBS-Kota Marudu), Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Umno-Gua Musang), Wilfred Madius Tangau (Upko-Tuaran), Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) and Christina Liew (Harapan-Tawau)

There are 222 MPs, which means exactly half of the MPs voted in favour of the bill.

At the time, deputy speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon could not vote as he was on speaker duty.

Hence, a cursory look at the numbers indicated that there are no changes in allegiances so far.

The Dewan Rakyat does not routinely release bloc voting results in detail.

The Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020 has sought additional funds of RM7.18 billion.

The bill will allow the government to restructure its finances to accommodate several new ministries and the dissolution of one ministry, following the change of government in March.

The bulk of the money will go to the Prime Minister’s Department (RM310.62 million) followed by the new National Unity Ministry (RM240.45 million), and the Rural Development Ministry (RM189.16 million).

Protest over pre-vote break

Earlier, several Pakatan Harapan MPs voiced their displeasure after presiding Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun called for a brief recess before going to a vote.

After a voice vote failed to net conclusive results, Azhar decided on a bloc vote and ordered for the House bell to be rung for two minutes.

After the two minutes, he further called for a 10-minute break without stating a reason.

“As per the advice I have on Aug 10, 2020; I postpone the House proceedings for 10 minutes, thank you,” he said.

This led to a flurry of questions, confused looks and protests from lawmakers.

Khalid Samad (Harapan-Shah Alam) stood up to ask if the recess was called because there were “not enough people” and said such a phenomenon had “never happened” before.

Sivarasa Rasiah (Harapan-Sungai Buloh) opined that Azhar had erred in his decision.

“This vote is not valid because parliament has been adjourned.

“I hope the speaker understands this is a basic matter, the vote cannot happen,” he was heard saying.

RSN Rayer (Harapan-Jelutong) accused the Speaker of “hijacking” the Dewan Rakyat and urged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (Bersatu-Pagoh) to explain.

Backbencher Bung Mokhtar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan), meanwhile, jested that the speaker merely needed a break to use the bathroom.

The Dewan Rakyat livestream feed was then muted until Azhar returned to his seat to announce bloc voting results. MKINI

