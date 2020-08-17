SABAH SHOWDOWN IS ON – SHAFIE GETS HIS CHANCE: POLLS ON SEPT 26 – MUSA AMAN’S ONLY CHANCE IS IF ON FRIDAY, COURT OVERTURNS DISSOLUTION OF ASSEMBLY – EVEN AS HIS SUPPORTERS CRY FOUL AT SHAFIE FOR ‘GIVING OUT LAND TITLES’ TO SHORE UP VOTES

SABAH will go to the polls on September 26 with nomination set for September 12, the Election Commission announced today.

Acting chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said 14 days have been allocated for campaigning, which will be governed by strict rules to prevent further Covid-19 infections.

The election will see contests in 73 seats in the Sabah assembly, which was dissolved on July 30 following concerns of crossovers by legislators formerly aligned to the Parti Warisan Sabah-led government.

The commission’s decision today comes even as the Kota Kinabalu High Court deliberates on an application by 33 reps challenging the dissolution.

The high court will decide on Friday on the application to overturn the dissolution.

Azmi said the commission will continue with the process to hold the election despite the application.

“Up to now, we have not received any order from the court to stop the election, so we will continue with our efforts,” Azmi told a press conference in Kota Kinabalu today.

A total of 1,124,598 voters from the latest electoral roll, which has been updated until July 29, will take part in the polls.

Voters outside of Sabah will be able to apply for postal voting beginning August 17, while the deadlines to apply are September 11 for voters within Malaysia and September 3 for those who are overseas.

The EC is targeting a turnout of 70% and to reach this target, it is rolling out several initiatives to get voters out to vote while ensuring they adhere to Health Ministry guidelines.

This includes issuing voter cards to every voter with details on their voting centre, voting channel and the recommended time for casting their ballots.

Specific voting channels will be created for those above 60 years and the opening hours for all centres will be extended for half an hour from 7.30am to 5pm.

“We have also added 322 voting channels compared to the previous election to ensure no congestion in the voting centres. It is also to ensure that social distancing can be followed.”

The EC will also start a mass media campaign to get Sabahans out to vote and put up banners in public places urging people to cast their ballots.

Azmi added the EC will build on their experiences in the Chini and Slim by-elections to generate the best turnout rate.

“If you look at the Chini by-election, the turnout of more than 70% even with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure was on par with the turnout during the general election when there was no Covid-19”.

“So we are confident that in Sabah, we will be able to get a good turnout even with the SOP.”

“We will do our best to get as many people to vote because our democracy is a valuable thing and will be easily lost if we don’t fulfil our responsibility.”

Report corruption, EC says after claims of ex-CM giving out land titles

THOSE who suspect that corruption is taking place in the run-up to the Sabah elections are strongly urged to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, said the Election Commission.

This follows allegations that Mohd Shafie Apdal has been going around Sabah and handing out land titles to villagers despite being only a caretaker chief minister. Electoral reform groups have argued that caretaker administrations should not announce new policies, projects or hand out aid in the run-up to polls as this could be construed as buying support. EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said those observing and witnessing incidents of corruption should report to the MACC, which has deployed teams during the polls to monitor incidences of graft. Azmi however, did not say that Shafie’s actions constituted corruption. Azmi said the EC does not have the power to investigate corruption despite the fact that it disapproves of it. “Corruption is bad and we don’t want it. But corruption is under the MACC who has the power to investigate it,” Azmi told reporters when asked about Shafie’s act. “So if you witness such activities, please report it to the MACC. In fact we will have MACC support on this election and they will send teams to monitor campaigning in the polls and they will accept such reports.” Parties of the Perikatan Nasional alliance have accused Shafie of attempting to buy support in the election by giving out land titles to villages in Sabah’s interior and rural areas. In response, Shafie has claimed these titles had been approved by his administration last year, before the Sabah assembly was dissolved on July 30. The Sabah polls are being called after the assembly’s dissolution by Governor Juhar Mahiruddin. Juhar had consented to Shafie’s request to dissolve the assembly and call for fresh elections in the state’s 73 seats. Shafie had asked for the dissolution after claiming that ever since the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan federal government in late February, there have been repeated attempts to buy over state lawmakers who support his Parti Warisan Sabah-led government. Warisan is allied to PH, which was toppled by defecting MPs who went on to form the PN coalition. The EC has set September 26 for polling while nominations for contests are scheduled on September 12.

