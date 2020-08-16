BERSATU VOTES FOR CORRUPTION? DEPUTY MINISTER OF ‘LETTERS OF ENDORSEMENT IN EXCHANGE FOR POLITICAL SUPPORT’ INFAMY WINS BERSATU YOUTH CHIEF POST

PETALING JAYA: Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal has been elected PPBM’s new youth chief, the party’s election committee chief Syed Hamid Albar said.

The deputy youth and sports minister won the top post in Armada after the youth wing held its elections yesterday, which saw a total of 9,496 delegates cast their votes.

The contest for the youth chief’s post was a straight fight between Wan Ahmad Fayshal and Armada exco member Mohd Muzzammil Ismail after Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s membership was terminated.

Syed Saddiq and five others, including former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, were removed from the party in May after they sat with the opposition bloc during the one-day Dewan Rakyat sitting.

In a tweet, Wan Ahmad Fayshal thanked members for entrusting him to lead the wing.

“Our focus is to unite Armada and PPBM and we will start work immediately for the rakyat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ceasar Mandela Malukun of Sabah was elected Armada’s vice-chief.

Ceasar was the Barisan Nasional candidate for the Penampang parliamentary seat in the last general election. He lost to Warisan deputy president Darell Leiking.

Akmal Zahin Zainal Zahir and Mohamad Syaiful Ibrahim Shahli were elected permanent chairman and deputy permanent chairman, respectively.\

