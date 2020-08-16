MALAYSIA ON THE CUSP OF ITS MOST TERRIBLE CRISIS EVER – AND MUHYIDDIN IS CLUELESS: IF COUP PM HAD ACTED FASTER INSTEAD OF PRAISING HIMSELF FOR ‘CONTAINING’ COVID-19, THE RECESSION WON’T BE SO FEARSOME AS MINUS 17% – GUAN ENG URGES NEW STIMULUS PACKAGE AFTER SHOCK CONTRACTION WORST THAN ALL EXPECTATIONS

PETALING JAYA: Lim Guan Eng has urged Putrajaya to introduce another stimulus package, similar to the one unveiled to battle the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, following the recent contraction in gross domestic product (GDP).

This is to prevent deflation, the former finance minister said.

The government had in April allocated RM45 billion to cushion the economic impact of the virus outbreak.%

Lim said the GDP performance is the worst among middle- and upper-income Asean countries that have reported their second quarter figures.

He pointed out that neighbours Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore registered smaller declines.

Despite “the political spin”, he said, the economic data shows the government has not been doing enough to mitigate the recession.

Lim said Bank Negara Malaysia’s data shows the government’s second quarter operating expenditure fell 2.1% from a year ago, compared to a 5.2% increase in the first quarter.

“If the government had acted faster, we could have experienced a lower recession,” he said in a statement.

He said the central bank also noted that wages in the private sector fell by 5.6% in the second quarter from a year ago after rising 2.1% in the first quarter of 2020.

This, he said, points to the real risk of deflation that could hurt living standards.

In June, the consumer price index (CPI) deflated by 1.9% year-on-year after decreasing by 2.9% in May. Lower growth and lower prices, Lim said, “are bad economic news”.

“There is greater urgency for another round of RM45 billion economic stimulus package to prevent deflation, including financial aid to small and medium enterprises and extending the moratorium on bank loans by another six months when it expires on Sept 30.”

He warned that failure to do so will cause greater hardship and even bankruptcy as many will struggle to service their loans, either for cars, homes or businesses. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Economists: Malaysia’s wins against Covid-19 not paying economic dividends

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s relative success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic still resulted in the worst economy of the region currently, according to a sombre analysis from Bloomberg’s economics team. Commenting on the country’s record -17.1 per cent plunge in its second quarter’s economic output, they said external factors meant Malaysia’s campaign against the pandemic have led only to triumphs that were related to health of its citizens and not the economy. They also noted that the decline came despite the Malaysian government’s decision to swiftly remove restrictions on businesses in an attempt to prevent systemic damage to the economy. On Friday, Bank Negara Malaysia reported the country’s worst quarterly gross domestic product decline on record and revised its full-year growth estimate to -5.5 per cent, down from -2.0 per cent previously. Factoring in last year’s 4.3 per cent growth, the 2020 projection represents an almost 10 per cent contraction of the Malaysian economy. “Malaysia’s relative success at containing the Covid-19 outbreak hasn’t translated into economic performance. The country logged the largest year-on-year contraction in the region so far, despite less restrictive movement control measures. “The slump in oil prices and political turmoil have been additional headwinds for investment, export receipts and the government’s response. We expect Bank Negara Malaysia to cut its policy rate by at least 25 bps at the next meeting in September,” Bloomberg’s Asean economist, Tamara Mast Henderson, said in a research note. BNM has reduced the overnight policy rate four times already this year, with the latest cut last month bringing the key rate to just 1.75 per cent. Others such as Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research have predicted that the central bank will cut the OPR further still in an attempt to jump-start the economy that was now in danger of entering a prolonged recession, to a low of 1.00 per cent before the year is out. With Covid-19 relatively contained in Malaysia, attention is beginning to turn to the economy that has been battered by months of various movement control orders since the unprecedented nationwide shutdown in March. However, an apparent resurgence in local Covid-19 infections could become a major obstacle to any planned recovery. After a promising decline to the single-digit range between mid-June and July, new cases and clusters have begun creeping up again. MALAY MAIL

Economy shrinks 17.1% in 2Q, weakest since 1998