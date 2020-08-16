MALAYSIA ON THE CUSP OF ITS MOST TERRIBLE CRISIS EVER – AND MUHYIDDIN IS CLUELESS: IF COUP PM HAD ACTED FASTER INSTEAD OF PRAISING HIMSELF FOR ‘CONTAINING’ COVID-19, THE RECESSION WON’T BE SO FEARSOME AS MINUS 17% – GUAN ENG URGES NEW STIMULUS PACKAGE AFTER SHOCK CONTRACTION WORST THAN ALL EXPECTATIONS
PETALING JAYA: Lim Guan Eng has urged Putrajaya to introduce another stimulus package, similar to the one unveiled to battle the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, following the recent contraction in gross domestic product (GDP).
This is to prevent deflation, the former finance minister said.
The government had in April allocated RM45 billion to cushion the economic impact of the virus outbreak.%
Lim said the GDP performance is the worst among middle- and upper-income Asean countries that have reported their second quarter figures.
He pointed out that neighbours Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore registered smaller declines.
Despite “the political spin”, he said, the economic data shows the government has not been doing enough to mitigate the recession.
Lim said Bank Negara Malaysia’s data shows the government’s second quarter operating expenditure fell 2.1% from a year ago, compared to a 5.2% increase in the first quarter.
“If the government had acted faster, we could have experienced a lower recession,” he said in a statement.
He said the central bank also noted that wages in the private sector fell by 5.6% in the second quarter from a year ago after rising 2.1% in the first quarter of 2020.
This, he said, points to the real risk of deflation that could hurt living standards.
In June, the consumer price index (CPI) deflated by 1.9% year-on-year after decreasing by 2.9% in May. Lower growth and lower prices, Lim said, “are bad economic news”.
“There is greater urgency for another round of RM45 billion economic stimulus package to prevent deflation, including financial aid to small and medium enterprises and extending the moratorium on bank loans by another six months when it expires on Sept 30.”
He warned that failure to do so will cause greater hardship and even bankruptcy as many will struggle to service their loans, either for cars, homes or businesses. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Economists: Malaysia’s wins against Covid-19 not paying economic dividends
Commenting on the country’s record -17.1 per cent plunge in its second quarter’s economic output, they said external factors meant Malaysia’s campaign against the pandemic have led only to triumphs that were related to health of its citizens and not the economy.
On Friday, Bank Negara Malaysia reported the country’s worst quarterly gross domestic product decline on record and revised its full-year growth estimate to -5.5 per cent, down from -2.0 per cent previously.
Factoring in last year’s 4.3 per cent growth, the 2020 projection represents an almost 10 per cent contraction of the Malaysian economy.
“The slump in oil prices and political turmoil have been additional headwinds for investment, export receipts and the government’s response. We expect Bank Negara Malaysia to cut its policy rate by at least 25 bps at the next meeting in September,” Bloomberg’s Asean economist, Tamara Mast Henderson, said in a research note.
BNM has reduced the overnight policy rate four times already this year, with the latest cut last month bringing the key rate to just 1.75 per cent.
Others such as Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research have predicted that the central bank will cut the OPR further still in an attempt to jump-start the economy that was now in danger of entering a prolonged recession, to a low of 1.00 per cent before the year is out.
With Covid-19 relatively contained in Malaysia, attention is beginning to turn to the economy that has been battered by months of various movement control orders since the unprecedented nationwide shutdown in March.
However, an apparent resurgence in local Covid-19 infections could become a major obstacle to any planned recovery.
After a promising decline to the single-digit range between mid-June and July, new cases and clusters have begun creeping up again. MALAY MAIL
Economy shrinks 17.1% in 2Q, weakest since 1998
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economy shrank 17.1% in the second quarter ended June 30 as it was seriously impacted by the movement control orders, especially in April, which was a much deeper contraction compared with a Bloomberg survey of 10.9%.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Statistics Department said the 2Q performance was the lowest recorded since the fourth quarter of 1998 (-11.2%) during the height of the Asian Financial Crisis.
In 1Q, GDP grew a marginal 0.7% as the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced on March 18.
Chief Statistician of Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said 2Q was a challenging period for the economy due to the MCO and weakened external sector as countries implemented lockdowns to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
“As an open economy, Malaysia’s degree of openness is 123% (2019) which is among the highest in the world. This is explained by the percentage of total trade for goods and services towards GDP, ” he said.
The 2Q GDP was also affected from the weakened external sector due to the spread of Covid-19 in 210 countries.
“Thus, the lethargic demand has affected the production of manufacturing for export-oriented based industries which declined by 13.5% that shaped 71% of the manufacturing sector’s value added. Total trade for this quarter declined by 14.7% as compared to 2Q of 2019, ” he said.
Mohd Uzir said in 2Q on the production side, all sectors recorded a negative growth with the exception for agriculture sector.
Services and manufacturing sectors recorded a negative 16.2% and 18.3% respectively. However, the construction sector plummeted 44.5% while mining & quarrying declined by 20%.
On the demand side, all final demand components declined except for government final consumption expenditure which recorded a positive growth of 2.3%.
Private final consumption expenditure decreased by 18.5%, gross fixed capital formation contracted by 28.9%. As for exports, they recorded a 21.7% decline while imports fell by 19.7%.
Mohd Uzir said the compilation of the 2Q GDP was further improvised with the additional estimation of monthly GDP in measuring the current economic performance.
“Based on monthly GDP estimates, the sharp decline in the economy was observed in April 2020 whereby GDP contracted 28.6%.
“The performance in May improved to negative 19.5% and continued to further improve in June by registering a small contraction of negative 3.2%, ” he said.
The slower contraction in June was observed in all sectors especially in the manufacturing and agriculture sectors which posted a positive growth of 4.5% and 11% respectively.
Other sectors posted a slower contraction with construction: -12.7%, mining & quarrying: -16.4% and services: -6.0%).
Mohd Uzir said in June 2020, Malaysia’s exports performance signalled a recovery from the impact of the pandemic by registering a positive growth of 8.8% to RM82.9bil resulting in a trade surplus of RM20.9bil, the largest value ever recorded.
This was a turnaround from May when Malaysia’s trade contracted by 27.8% year-on-year.
In 2Q, he said about 735 industries recorded a negative growth (1Q 2020: 381 industries) with a value added share of 68.5% (RM176.1bil). Value added of 735 industries fell 27.4% as compared to 2Q a year ago.
He added only 260 industries recorded positive growth (1Q: 2020: 617 industries) with a value added share of 31.4% (RM110.2bil).
The gloomy growth of Malaysia’s trade can be observed from the total transactions where 7.9 million transactions was recorded in 2Q 2020 as compared to 11.4 million transactions a year ago.
However, there are green shoots of recovery as Mohd Uzir said the Leading Index showed an improved signal in May which is in line with the reopening of business activities under the CMCO starting from May 4 after economic activities “froze” in the previous month.
The implementation of the stimulus packages Pakej Rangsangan Ekonomi Prihatin Rakyat (PRIHATIN), Pelan Jana Semula Ekonomi Negara (PENJANA) and the short-term economic recovery plan to cushion the Covid-19 impact are expected to alleviate further the economic downturn with a recovery seen in 3Q, he said.